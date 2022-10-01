Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
Mets rookie Francisco Álvarez clubs home run for first career hit
The Mets called up top prospect Francisco Álvarez late last week and he debuted in the three-game series in Atlanta. It was a rough start -- these things happen, as it's awfully tough to hit MLB pitching. He went 0 for 8 with three strikeouts. Tuesday, Álvarez pinch hit...
Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss
Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Officially lands on IL
Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Despite the fact that Friedl is already 27, this was his rookie season. He logged a .240/.314/.436 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals in 258 plate appearances. Mike Siani and Aristides Aquino are candidates to pick up an extra start or two over the final two days of the season.
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Lands on paternity list
Mejia was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This ends Mejia's regular season. The switch-hitting backstop slashed .242/.264/.381 with six home runs, 32 runs and 31 RBI in 93 games. Rene Pinto was recalled to take Mejia's place on the roster.
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Steps out of lineup
Wade is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Wade posted a .616 OPS during September and will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound for the Friars. David Villar will take over at first base while J.D. Davis starts at the hot corner.
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Recalled, hitting seventh
Toro was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting at second base while batting seventh in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. With Sam Haggerty (groin strain) landing on the injured list, Toro is back up a day after getting demoted to assume the short side of a platoon over the final two days of the regular season. Toro is hitting .179/.236/.314 with nine home runs in 106 games.
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games, and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
Pirates' Nick Mears: Joins big-league bullpen
The Pirates recalled Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Mears, who will be available out of the bullpen over the Bucs' final three games of the season. Mears has missed most of the season while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but he's been healthy since late July and was pitching regularly out of the Triple-A bullpen prior to his promotion. Over his final nine outings at Triple-A, Mears allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out nine over 12.1 innings.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
Giants' Andrew Vasquez: Contract selected Monday
Vasquez's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Vasquez lost his spot on the Giants' 40-man roster in late August but went unclaimed on waivers and remained in the organization. He should serve as a low-leverage reliever during the Giants' final series of the regular season after Thomas Szapucki (hip) was placed on the 15-day IL.
Mets' Jeff McNeil will receive car from Francisco Lindor if he wins NL batting title
There is more than just the National League batting title on the line for New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on the last day of the regular season. If McNeil finishes as the league leader in batting average, teammate Francisco Lindor has promised to buy him a car. Earlier...
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Rodriguez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Rodriguez went 3-for-4 in his return from the injured list Monday, and with a doubleheader on the slate, he will start the matinee on the bench. Jarred Kelenic will start in center field and hit sixth.
Giants' Carlos Rodon: Could be done for season
Rodon may not make his final start of the regular season due to workload management, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Manger Gabe Kapler noted Monday that there's a possibility the ace won't make his final scheduled start of the season Tuesday against the Padres, noting his increase in workload during the 2022 campaign. Rodon owns a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 237:52 K:BB across 178 frames, a career high for the southpaw. The team has yet to make a final decision, however.
Braves' William Contreras: Not in Sunday's lineup
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets. Contreras has a .782 OPS over his past 10 games and will take a seat Sunday for the second straight game. Marcell Ozuna will again serve as the designated hitter for Atlanta.
Yankees' Chi Chi Gonzalez: DFA'd after spot start
The Yankees designated Gonzalez for assignment Monday. Gonzalez was never expected to stick on the Yankees' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for long after he was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend to allow the big club to give an extra day of rest to its other starting pitchers ahead of the postseason. In his Yankees debut Sunday, Gonzalez made a spot start and took a no-decision against the Orioles while allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks across 4.2 innings.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Won't make wild-card roster
O'Neill (hamstring) hasn't made enough progress to be considered for the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill hasn't played since mid-September due to a strained hamstring, ending a disappointing regular season with a .228/.308/.392 slash line in 96 games. While he's made some progress in recent days, it won't be enough for him to return to action within a week, though he's yet to be officially ruled out for future rounds should the Cardinals advance.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Late scratch Monday
Arenado was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Pirates for an undisclosed reason, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado was scratched from the lineup with approximately 15 minutes remaining until first pitch, but a reason for his removal isn't yet clear. Juan Yepez will enter the lineup at third base and bat sixth.
Eagles' Darius Slay: Seen with brace on forearm
Slay was seen with a brace on his right forearm after exiting Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Slay exited Sunday's matchup in the first half and was unable to return. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against Arizona. If he's forced to miss additional time, Zech McPhearson will likely take on an increased role in the secondary.
