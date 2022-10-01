ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad responded to the scene. Photo Credit: Facebook/Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports.

The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.

The Fairless Hills resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 46-year-old driver from Morrisville began cooperating with police, according to the outlet.

