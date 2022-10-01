ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Tom Bowles
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MThgj_0iIECjwK00

Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 rolls on with the final pack race of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PttAw_0iIECjwK00

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on this weekend to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. At 2.66 miles in length, the largest oval track on the schedule will host the sixth and final pack race this year in the midst of growing safety concerns.

Two full-time drivers, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman, will be sitting this race out due to concussion-like symptoms. A third entrant, Cody Ware, will race despite suffering an impaction fracture to his right ankle . Despite recent issues, no safety updates are expected in time for Sunday’s event, making how this race will play out a major unknown.

The current rules package keeps these cars superglued together at Talladega, largely unable to break apart from a 40-car draft and creating the potential for serious wrecks. So, will the field respond to these injuries by being less aggressive? Or will the thirst for a win, which for playoff drivers comes with an automatic bid into the Round of 8, be too much for them to dial it back?

Qualifying at these pack events is also different, consisting of two-lap, single-car runs with the top 10 advancing to the final round. Christopher Bell’s Toyota emerged from that group to win the pole, a first step toward working back inside the top 8 in points after a 34th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Five Chevrolets, three Toyotas, and two Fords wound up inside the top 10, manufacturer parity at a racetrack known for evening out the playing field.

Thirty-seven cars showed up for the YellaWood 500. The 36 franchise cars with a guaranteed spot on the grid made the trip along with the No. 62 of Beard Motorsports with driver Justin Allgaier.

1. Christopher Bell (P)
2. Kyle Larson (P)
3. Denny Hamlin (P)
4. Aric Almirola
5. Chase Briscoe (P)
6. Ross Chastain (P)
7. Noah Gragson (i) (P)
8. Tyler Reddick
9. William Byron (P)
10. Ty Gibbs (i)
11. Joey Logano (P)
12. Erik Jones
13. Daniel Hemric (i)
14. Daniel Suarez (P)
15. Harrison Burton (R)
16. Chase Elliott (P)
17. Austin Cindric (R) (P)
18. Brad Keselowski
19. Ryan Blaney (P)
20. Austin Dillon
21. Justin Haley
22. Martin Truex Jr.
23. Chris Buescher
24. Kevin Harvick
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26. Kyle Busch
27. Bubba Wallace (P)
28. Cole Custer
29. Michael McDowell
30. Ty Dillon
31. Justin Allgaier (i)
32. Corey LaJoie
33. Landon Cassill (i)
34. Todd Gilliland (R)
35. BJ McLeod (i)
36. JJ Yeley (i)
37. Cody Ware

(R) – Rookie
(i) – Ineligible to collect Cup Series points
(P) – Playoff driver

Qualifying Notes

  • Christopher Bell (first) earned his season-high fourth pole of the season at Talladega. Bell will be seeking his first ever pack race win in any of NASCAR’s top three series.
  • Kyle Larson (second) has the best starting position among Chevrolet drivers. He’s also seeking his first Cup win at a pack race after running a career-best fourth at Talladega earlier this year.
  • Aric Almirola (fourth) has the best starting position among Ford drivers after earning the pole at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend.
  • Noah Gragson (seventh) replaces Alex Bowman behind the wheel of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Bowman is out for at least this week after suffering concussion-like symptoms following Sunday’s hard crash at Texas. Bowman will still be championship eligible should he return at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL next weekend while the No. 48 car remains in contention for the owner’s championship.
  • William Byron (ninth) lost his pit stall selection along with car chief Tyler Jones after failing pre-race inspection twice.
  • Ty Gibbs (10th) remains as the sub for Kurt Busch in the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota. Busch has been out with concussion-like symptoms since Pocono Raceway back in July.
  • Daniel Hemric (13th) replaces AJ Allmendinger behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Hemric, Allmendinger and Noah Gragson are splitting the ride in that car.
  • Harrison Burton (15th) has the best starting position among Cup rookies.
  • Brad Keselowski (18th) has six career Cup victories at Talladega to lead active drivers.
  • Bubba Wallace (27th) is the race’s defending winner.
  • Justin Allgaier (31st) from the NASCAR Xfinity Series replaces Noah Gragson behind the wheel of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. This team, which runs a limited schedule, has used Gragson but he was tapped to drive the No. 48 in place of Bowman.
  • JJ Yeley (36th) replaces Garrett Smithley behind the wheel of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Yeley is running the majority of races for the team this year.

Related: Best Talladega Superspeedway Drivers for DraftKings

NASCAR Race Breakdown

Race: YellaWood 500
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (Lincoln, Ala.)
Date: Sunday, Oct. 2
TV: NBC, 2 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 188 laps (500 miles)
Stage 1: 60 Laps
Stage 2: 60 Laps
Stage 3: 68 Laps

Pre-Race Preview

This week’s Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen welcomes driver Austin Hill from Richard Childress Racing. Hill talks about welcoming Kyle Busch to the organization next season and what he’ll mean to the future of both the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series program before dishing on his own plans for 2023. Nolen and co-host Jack Swansey then discuss the upcoming weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and who could emerge as a favorite in what’s often the most unpredictable race of the year.

Comments / 10

Lou 9
3d ago

Ummm, bubba is not a playoff driver, as much as you want him to be.

Reply
20
Bill Fast
3d ago

Bubba. playoff driver? they'll be calling him a champion by the end of the year.if you don't like reality make your own.

Reply
6
Bud light
3d ago

at this point it seems NASCAR just gives the win to whoever they want to

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?

Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
HAMPTON, GA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News

Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining. Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night. "Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽‍♂️✅,"...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change

For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Had 4-Word Reaction To Sunday's Race

Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in Talladega didn't go very well for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place in the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Wallace was in OK spirits following the race, at least. He took to social media following the race. "Well we...
TALLADEGA, AL
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move

Hailie Deegan entered her pit box too hot at Talladega, hitting her carrier and sending the wheel bouncing across pit road. And things went downhill from there. The post Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway

Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national series and fans leave a lot of things behind. Spending time out in the infield is a time-honored tradition for many. Folks will camp out for the weekend, have a heck of a time and then they forget some things. It happens. With all of the exciting NASCAR action in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series it’s hard to remember everything you brought to the track with you.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Jj Yeley
Person
Cody Ware
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Justin Allgaier
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns

Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talladega Superspeedway#Richard Childress Racing#The Round Of 8#Texas Motor
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today

Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race

In an unpredictable season and topsy-turvy playoffs, it only made sense that Talladega would deliver a wildcard result. A playoff driver won a playoff race for the first time this season. How about that?. Chase Elliott’s victory moves him to the next round, the only driver guaranteed to advance heading...
TALLADEGA, AL
FanSided

NASCAR: Could 2022 see the first winless Cup champion?

Since the NASCAR playoff format was introduced, there has been one winless champion, but it hasn’t happened in the Cup Series. Is this the year that changes?. Matt Crafton poked holes in the NASCAR playoff format when he became the first winless champion under it in 2019. The format is designed for winners, with the “win and you’re in” concept designed to intensify the action throughout the season and expand the sport’s fanbase.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FOX Sports

NASCAR Playoffs: Chase Elliott wins YellaWood 500 in Talladega

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continued Sunday with the YellaWood 500 in iconic Talladega, Alabama, where Chase Elliott secured his fifth win of the season and punched his ticket to the Round of 8. It was the fifth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that...
TALLADEGA, AL
FanSided

NASCAR: 2023 driver announcement set for Wednesday

Kaulig Racing are set to make an announcement regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup on Wednesday, October 5. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is slowly but surely coming together, and another piece of the puzz is scheduled to fall into place later this week at Kaulig Racing Fan Day, leading up to the playoff races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday, October 8 (Xfinity Series) and Sunday, October 9 (Cup Series).
MOTORSPORTS
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
95
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy