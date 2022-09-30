Read full article on original website
New digital and streaming highlights for week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's a remarkably busy week for digital releases as A24's horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies;" Sony's action thriller "Bullet Train;" Lionsgate's effective thriller "Fall" and Rob Zombie's take on "The Munsters" are all now available to own digitally. That's only the tip of the...
'Don't Worry Darling' shrugs off drama, opening with $19.2M
After off-screen drama threatened to consume Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," the Warner Bros. release opened No. 1 at the box office, debuting with $19.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, "Don't Worry Darling" was engulfed by a storm of controversies...
Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in Oct. 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I'll be the first to admit that I'm increasingly disinterested in what titles are leaving Netflix. This month, however, sees all six seasons of "Schitt's Creek" leaving the streaming service that gave it a second life. Anime fans will want to note that all nine seasons of "Naruto" will also be disappearing at the end of the month. Other noteworthy titles include "Apocalypse Now Redux" (an inferior, but interesting extended version of the original film), Will Ferrel's more serious turn in "Everything Must Go," horror sequel "Sinister 2," Natalia Dyer in the irreverent "Yes, God, Yes," one of the first Netflix original series "Hemlock Grove," and absolutely awful cinematic adaptation of the musical "Rock of Ages."
Backlash leads to Netflix removing LGBTQ tag from 'Dahmer' series
WASHINGTON (TND) — Netflix has reportedly removed the LGBTQ tag from its new series focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer following backlash. The streaming service's new limited series, titled "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is a biographical crime drama that was categorized on Netflix under the LGBTQ tag for at least two days, according to Variety.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).And any horror fan will tell you, the hunt is part of the fun. One of the many reasons...
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
Hulu's "Hellraiser" remake is overlong, inconsistent with the rules and still adds nothing to the vast horror mythology.
