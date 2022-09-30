SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I'll be the first to admit that I'm increasingly disinterested in what titles are leaving Netflix. This month, however, sees all six seasons of "Schitt's Creek" leaving the streaming service that gave it a second life. Anime fans will want to note that all nine seasons of "Naruto" will also be disappearing at the end of the month. Other noteworthy titles include "Apocalypse Now Redux" (an inferior, but interesting extended version of the original film), Will Ferrel's more serious turn in "Everything Must Go," horror sequel "Sinister 2," Natalia Dyer in the irreverent "Yes, God, Yes," one of the first Netflix original series "Hemlock Grove," and absolutely awful cinematic adaptation of the musical "Rock of Ages."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO