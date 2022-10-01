At the Retired Men’s Association (RMA) Meeting on September 21, Hollister Sturges of the RMA introduced Page Knox, an adjunct professor in the Art History Department of Columbia University and a lecturer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dr. Knox’s presentation was about the recent exhibition of Winslow Homer’s works, “Crosscurrents,” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Crosscurrents” closed in July and is now on exhibit at the National Gallery in London. When first conceived, this exhibition was going to focus on Homer’s watercolors. But then the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement happened, and plans changed. “The Gulf Stream” painting, featuring a Black man struggling against the life-threatening forces of nature and society, then became the centerpiece of the exhibition.

