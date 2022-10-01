ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Winslow Homer: Crosscurrents

At the Retired Men’s Association (RMA) Meeting on September 21, Hollister Sturges of the RMA introduced Page Knox, an adjunct professor in the Art History Department of Columbia University and a lecturer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dr. Knox’s presentation was about the recent exhibition of Winslow Homer’s works, “Crosscurrents,” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Crosscurrents” closed in July and is now on exhibit at the National Gallery in London. When first conceived, this exhibition was going to focus on Homer’s watercolors. But then the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement happened, and plans changed. “The Gulf Stream” painting, featuring a Black man struggling against the life-threatening forces of nature and society, then became the centerpiece of the exhibition.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

YAP gala honored Ambassador at Large Bea Crumbine

A celebration of 62 years of the Young Artists Philharmonic providing hundreds of young people in Greenwich and surrounding areas the opportunity to express themselves with music was held on September 19 with a gala dinner at the Greenwich Water Club. The evening, with over 70 in attendance, also honored Ambassador at Large Bea Crumbine for her ongoing support of the Young Artists. Featured at the event were some of those young artists playing their instruments.’
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich, CT
Greenwich, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

‘Casas de Cob’ exhibit opens at Cos Cob Library

Local photographer Jay B. Wilson will exhibit a collection of small prints from October 6 to October 31 at the Cos Cob Library. An opening reception for ‘Casas de Cob’ (where we live) will be held Thursday, October 6 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Based in Greenwich, Jay...
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Wild Video of Bears Scaling Tress in Brookfield Backyard

He's a former radio host, a karaoke host, a football coach and a Brookfield resident, his name is Johnny Love and this happened in his backyard. Johnny sent the following videos to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Morning Show on I95. Johnny knows we covered the movements of the Danbury moose recently, and asked the question: "Can we get back to the bears?" NOTE - 2 Videos in Instagram post below.
BROOKFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cottagesgardens.com

Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan

In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
NEW CANAAN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Community invited to plant tulips October 8

Greenwich Together and the youth-led Yellow Tulip Project invite the community to join them to plant tulip beds of Hope at schools and around town, Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 AM. They’ll be meeting at Greenwich High School, Main entrance, and dispersing in groups to the planting locations from there. Please dress for the weather and gardening, and bring a trowel.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Oral History Blog: Greenwich Symphony Orchestra

Music! Music! Music! How wonderful to have the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra resume its performance schedule on September 10, 2022, after its programming was interrupted by the pandemic. Its inaugural concert was played to an appreciative audience at the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School. The concert also introduced the orchestra’s new conductor, Stuart Malina.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Sacred Heart announces National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

Sacred Heart Greenwich announced that Nadia Borja ‘23 was named a 2023 Semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC). Of the more than 1.5 million eligible high school juniors who entered the program only 16,000, or one percent, have been nationally recognized as Semifinalists. The NMSC, a not-for-profit...
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game

The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
BREWSTER, NY
NewsTimes

IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.

