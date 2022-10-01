Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day makes their way to the ring. Finn Balor says that Edge was forced to quit wrestling 11 years ago, but he fought his way back to performing in the ring. Balor says that as with most things in life, you can only outrun fate for so long. He says that at Extreme Rules, he will act as the cruel hand of fate. He says that he’ll do Edge a favor by beating him so badly, he’ll be forced to say I Quit. Damian Priest says that should serve as a notice to anyone who wants to step to Judgment Day because they will always rise. Dominik Mysterio then tells his father that he hates him. He says he has a new family now before Balor addresses AJ Styles. Balor says he could’ve ended his career last week, but he chose not to because he’s his friend. He says the olive branch is still extended and tells him not to make him do bad things.
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match
On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
AJPW Raising An Arm Memorial Series Results – October 2, 2022
AJPW Raising An Arm Memorial Series Results – October 2, 2022. Saito Brothers,Tajiri & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Hokuto Omori,Izanagi,Shuji Ishikawa & Takao Omori via Drill Hole on Izanagi (9:38) Gaora Television Title Match. Toshizu (c) defeated All Asia Tag Team Champion Dan Tamura via Fisherman Buster (10:22) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)
Backstage News on the Ladders Used on WWE RAW, Candice LeRae’s Back-Up Pulled
The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW on Monday featured two major segments promoting Saturday’s Ladder Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and word is that a mandate was handed down over the ladders used in the segments. Monday night, WWE held the Bayley...
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush Announced for MLW Fightland ‘22
On October 30 in Philadelphia, MLW will present their yearly supercard event Fightland. They have announced a huge match for this show as the former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu takes on the former MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush. They have never faced each other in the ring but that all changes on October 30 at the 2300 Arena.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (10/5/22)
AEW Dynamite will take place from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC on October 5, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 2,819 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/3/22), leaving 468 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,287. Below...
Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
Lance Storm Comments on Why Impact Wrestling’s Product is Underrated
Since the expansion of New Japan Pro Wrestling and the subsequent launch of All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling is no longer regarded as the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world as it once was. This has been the case for a number of years. Lance Storm, who works as...
Dan Lambert Talks About His Status With AEW
Dan Lambert recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the American Top Team founder and AEW performer spoke about his status with AEW, being a heat magnet as a pro wrestling performer, his involvement in the business before joining AEW and more.
Two Title Matches Revealed for NJPW Battle Autumn
At the NJPW Battle Autumn event that will take place on November 5th, two championship bouts have been scheduled. Tetsuya Naito earned a match against Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW Royal Quest, which paved the way for him to compete for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship. Will Ospreay will challenge Naito for the championship belt.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Saskatoon, SK 10/2/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. * Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Angel (of Los Lotharios) * Natalya defeated B-Fab (of Hit Row) * Madcap Moss defeated Sami Zayn via DQ, the referee orders a tag team match. *...
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/5/22)
The third-anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from Washington, DC’s Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tonight’s Dynamite special will begin with a singles match between MJF and Wheeler Yuta. Tonight, Wardlow will defend the AEW TNT Title against Brian Cage, while ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia teams up with Bryan Danielson to face ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.
Eddie Edwards Teases Free Agents Showing Up at Impact Bound for Glory
At the October 7th Impact Bound for Glory event, Eddie Edwards is scheduled to compete against Josh Alexander for the Impact Championship. During Edwards’ interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Fall asked him for his thoughts on the match, Edwards responded:. “It’s been the staple. It’s our...
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Disliked the Finish to His First WWE IC Title Victory
During the latest edition of his podcast, “Kurt Angle Show,” Kurt Angle discussed his thoughts regarding the time he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. At No Way Out 2000, the Olympic Gold Medalist won the title by defeating Chris Jericho in the first match of the evening. The manner in which the match came to an end did not sit well with him.
