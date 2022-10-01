Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames
WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News
Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Cody Rhodes And WWE World Title Picture
For awhile now, it's seemed like a forgone conclusion that Cody Rhodes and either the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship were destined to begin a beautiful friendship. After all, Rhodes revealed a big reason for him returning to WWE was so he could win one of the titles, something his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never did, and Rhodes seemed as logical a choice as anyone to dethrone current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time arrived.
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
PWMania
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Believes Newly Re-Signed WWE Talent Is A 'Staaaaaaaaaaaaar'
Paul "Triple H" Levesque hasn't been afraid to help bring back talent who had either been released from WWE, or chose not to re-sign. We've recently seen the returns of Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and others, and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has high praise for a recently re-signed WWE superstar. B-Fab seems to have captured Morgan's attention, as the champion took to her Twitter account to gush over the Hit Row member's presence.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Seth Rollins’ Unlikely Shield Replacements
The new wave? Stables are a way for a wrestling promotion to put stars together in a group and see what they can do. It has long since been a way to make things less complicated and some of the more iconic moments in wrestling have something to do with a stable. This is still the case in modern times and we got a strange call back to one of them over the weekend at a WWE live event.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
