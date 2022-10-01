Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
PWMania
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
PWMania
Update on Buff Bagwell Following His Relapse and Stay in Rehab
Former WWE/WCW star Buff Bagwell provided an update on his sobriety after a stint in rehab via the DDP Yoga YouTube channel. Bagwell stated that before entering rehab, he was working on the “Change Or Die” project, which documented his addiction issues, but he wasn’t staying clean every day. Bagwell stated that when an intervention was done on him, he initially refused to go to rehab.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
PWMania
Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match
On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
PWMania
Carmella Shoots Down Claims About Fake Adult Photo Leak of Her and Corey Graves
WWE star Carmella responded to claims made by some social media users about a photo that is gaining a lot of attention on Twitter. She has made it abundantly clear that the woman portrayed in the photo is not her, nor is it her husband, Corey Graves. It would appear...
PWMania
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
PWMania
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals That He Made an Offer to Bray Wyatt
Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked about the wrestling promotion that he is working on getting started during the most recent episode of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, and he was asked if he can give an update on it:. “I’m still moving forward. I have a finished draft,...
PWMania
Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
PWMania
Dan Lambert Talks About His Status With AEW
Dan Lambert recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the American Top Team founder and AEW performer spoke about his status with AEW, being a heat magnet as a pro wrestling performer, his involvement in the business before joining AEW and more.
PWMania
Backstage News on the Ladders Used on WWE RAW, Candice LeRae’s Back-Up Pulled
The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW on Monday featured two major segments promoting Saturday’s Ladder Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and word is that a mandate was handed down over the ladders used in the segments. Monday night, WWE held the Bayley...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
PWMania
Alexa Bliss to have a dramatic character change
Although for a long time she was front and center in the WWE roster, in recent months and years, Alexa Bliss has faded from the spotlight. This became even more apparent when, for the first time in years, Bliss main-evented Raw in a singles match. For the eagle-eyed bettors calculating...
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Reveals Specific Match That Influenced Him
Eddie Kingston is a huge fan of Japanese wrestling, and he has been known to sing the praises of the wrestling greats who got their start in Japan. He has stated in the past that he believes there have only been two perfect wrestlers throughout history, and those wrestlers are Kenta Kobashi and Terry Funk.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Disliked the Finish to His First WWE IC Title Victory
During the latest edition of his podcast, “Kurt Angle Show,” Kurt Angle discussed his thoughts regarding the time he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. At No Way Out 2000, the Olympic Gold Medalist won the title by defeating Chris Jericho in the first match of the evening. The manner in which the match came to an end did not sit well with him.
PWMania
New WWE NXT Set to Be Revealed Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will be broadcast live, and the show will have a different format than it has had in the previous 12 months. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that he has been told that a new set will make its debut tonight. This is the reason why the shows for the past couple of weeks were recorded in advance.
PWMania
Lance Storm Comments on Why Impact Wrestling’s Product is Underrated
Since the expansion of New Japan Pro Wrestling and the subsequent launch of All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling is no longer regarded as the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world as it once was. This has been the case for a number of years. Lance Storm, who works as...
PWMania
Jim Cornette on AEW Making Chris Jericho ROH Champion: “Absolute Worst Thing You Can Do”
During the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, one of which was the decision to crown Chris Jericho as the ROH World Champion. At the Dynamite event held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Claudio Castagnoli was defeated by Jericho, who went on to win the ROH Title. Cornette was not a supporter of the action being taken.
PWMania
What Andrade vs. Guevara Says About AEW
Just after it appeared that the backstage turmoil within All Elite Wrestling had finally settled, a new dispute was trending was social media this week, as Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to fire back at Andrade, who said in an interview that Guevara complained that he hit him too hard in their matches. As is often the case in the often carny world of professional wrestling, many assumed that this was a work, but even if it’s not, none of this latest backstage conflict is good news for the perception of the company.
