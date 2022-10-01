Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Read full article on original website
Of course animal control was no where to be found. That position is a joke in ALL towns! They do nothing. I see the one in my town parked in a vacant lot way in the corner…..useless position
stupid article and somewhat pathetic of all Quincy personnel.
This was really a horrendous article ridiculing the death of an animal.
Turnto10.com
Car chased from Central Falls abandoned in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News observed a heavy police presence around multiple Lincoln neighborhoods on Tuesday night. The Lincoln police chief said only that the response involved a vehicle that was chased from Central Falls and abandoned on Heritage Drive in Lincoln. Neighbors told NBC 10 News...
Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River
A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25. According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle. Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught...
Residents left with few options as low-income assisted living facility closes
BOSTON -- For more than five years, Cheryl Lewis has called Landmark at Longwood in Roxbury her home. "I was going to be here for life," she told WBZ-TV's I-Team. The low-income assisted living facility has been in the community for more than two decades. But all that changed in July when Lewis and nearly 80 other residents were told they had to move out in 90 days. "I was laying in my bed and I almost fell out of it. They are forcing us out," Lewis said. With the clock ticking, residents said staff members told them they would not be fed or...
californiaexaminer.net
Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail
In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
whdh.com
‘I could feel them leave my hands’: Parents of children struck by vehicle in Peabody give updates on their condition
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young children are continuing to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody last week, a healing process their parents gave updates on while the vehicle’s alleged driver appeared in court Monday. Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
WCVB
Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse
SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims
Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River
EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials
A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford
A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident
A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
whdh.com
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
Renowned Massachusetts Corn Maze reopens for the season following ‘suspicious’ summer fire
Massachusetts has a nationally recognized corn maze. USA Today ranks Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, Massachusetts as one of the country’s top ten. It comes four months after a fire took out part of the maze. Getting from Point A to Point B in the Davis Mega Maze keeps...
