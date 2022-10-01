ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

By Nancy Drue
quincyquarry.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 15

LB
3d ago

Of course animal control was no where to be found. That position is a joke in ALL towns! They do nothing. I see the one in my town parked in a vacant lot way in the corner…..useless position

Reply
4
Kaysox 27
3d ago

stupid article and somewhat pathetic of all Quincy personnel.

Reply
8
Chloe
3d ago

This was really a horrendous article ridiculing the death of an animal.

Reply(3)
8
Related
Turnto10.com

Car chased from Central Falls abandoned in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News observed a heavy police presence around multiple Lincoln neighborhoods on Tuesday night. The Lincoln police chief said only that the response involved a vehicle that was chased from Central Falls and abandoned on Heritage Drive in Lincoln. Neighbors told NBC 10 News...
LINCOLN, RI
CBS Boston

Residents left with few options as low-income assisted living facility closes

BOSTON -- For more than five years, Cheryl Lewis has called Landmark at Longwood in Roxbury her home. "I was going to be here for life," she told WBZ-TV's I-Team. The low-income assisted living facility has been in the community for more than two decades. But all that changed in July when Lewis and nearly 80 other residents were told they had to move out in 90 days. "I was laying in my bed and I almost fell out of it. They are forcing us out," Lewis said. With the clock ticking, residents said staff members told them they would not be fed or...
BOSTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail

In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
TRURO, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Daily Voice

Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire

The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote Ugly#Dpw#Closing Time#Quincy Quarry News#Police Department#Animal Control#The Fire Department
WCVB

Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse

SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
SCITUATE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
WOBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims

Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
HAMPTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford

A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident

A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
whdh.com

Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
WOBURN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy