Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Juan Soto left on San Diego's bench on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Soto will sit at home against his intrastate rivals after Brandon Dixon was shifted to right field, Josh Bell was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter, Wil Myers was shifted to first base, and Jurickson Profar was aligned in left field.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.4 FanDuel...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Cavan Biggio starting Monday for Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Our models project Biggio for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Alex Verdugo starting for Red Sox Monday night
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Verdugo is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Verdugo for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Monday
The Chicago Cubs will start Yan Gomes at catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will handle catching duties and bat eighth Monday while Willson Contreras takes the night off. Gomes has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 8.3 fantasy points against the Reds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Logan O'Hoppe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 7.5 FanDuel points...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers is getting the nod at third base, batting second in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Devers for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
numberfire.com
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Barnes will catch for left-hander Julio Urias on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 10.2 FanDuel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. batting seventh on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. Teoscar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 10.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow batting second for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Luplow will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 9.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base in Tuesday's first game against Mariners
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Seattle Mariners. Candelario will operate third base after Kody Clemens was benched in Seattle against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Blue Jays-Orioles postponed due to inclement weather on Tuesday
Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tuesday's clash between the Blue Jays and Orioles has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up tomorrow as part of a traditional doubleheader beginning at 12:35pm ET.
Comments / 0