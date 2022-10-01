ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Htull_0iIE85Io00

O’FALLON, Mo. – A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O’Fallon.

Police say the suspect was barricaded in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing as early as 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers resolved the incident Saturday afternoon without any injuries to authorities.

The O’Fallon Police Department says the suspect was a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness. He was believed to be the only one inside the barricaded home. Police believe he was also armed during negotiations.

Trending: Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K

The suspect lived at home with a family member, who got out safely before he was barricaded inside the home. It’s unclear what else might have led up to the situation.

The O’Fallon Police Department tells FOX 2 that negotiators and a SWAT team talked to the suspect for several hours in hopes he would peacefully leave the house unarmed.

Officers asked people to stay out of the area while dealing with the situation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: This version of the story updates a detail stating there were no injuries to any law enforcement officers at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 5

Sara W
6d ago

sooooo he called the police saying he was going to barricade himself in there?? 🤔 I think a LOT of details are missing here

Reply
7
jerry flawell right fanatatic
6d ago

the defund police leftists grouos wanted to send in a mentally socialists activist to give him free girl souts cookies. the perp sulked and wanted a free mcdonald big mac and hot fries not 2 day old fties.

Reply(3)
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Police#Law Enforcement#Fox#Nexstar Media Inc
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Car rams front door of St. Charles gun store

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone attempted to break into a St. Charles gun store early Friday morning. A car tried to ram the front door of Kevin’s Guns located at 1017 South Duchesne Drive at about 5:15 a.m. The attempt was unsuccessful. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
SAINT CHARLES, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
BARNHART, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy