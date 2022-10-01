O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours

O’FALLON, Mo. – A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O’Fallon.



Police say the suspect was barricaded in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing as early as 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers resolved the incident Saturday afternoon without any injuries to authorities.

The O’Fallon Police Department says the suspect was a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness. He was believed to be the only one inside the barricaded home. Police believe he was also armed during negotiations.

The suspect lived at home with a family member, who got out safely before he was barricaded inside the home. It’s unclear what else might have led up to the situation.

The O’Fallon Police Department tells FOX 2 that negotiators and a SWAT team talked to the suspect for several hours in hopes he would peacefully leave the house unarmed.

Officers asked people to stay out of the area while dealing with the situation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: This version of the story updates a detail stating there were no injuries to any law enforcement officers at the scene.

