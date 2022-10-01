Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez sitting Wednesday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners will give Suarez a breather ahead of the playoffs after he started both legs of Tuesday's doubleheader. Abraham Toro will move to third base in place of Suarez and bat seventh. Luis Torrens will start on the keystone and hit fifth while Curt Casali enters the lineup to catch for Marco Gonzales and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
numberfire.com
Miguel Cabrera remaining on Tigers' bench Wednesday
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. What It Means:. Cabrera will remain out for the finale after he was held out of the second leg of Tuesday's doubleheader. Javier Baez will...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Cristian Pache absent Wednesday afternoon for Athletics
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Pache will move to the bench for the season finale after he started the previous three games. Seth Brown will move to center field in place of Pache while Dermis Garcia starts on first base and bats eighth.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh on Mariners' bench Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Carlos Santana will shift to the designated hitter role in place of Raleigh while Ty France starts on first base and bats second. Curt Casali will catch for Marco Gonzalez and hit eighth. Raleigh went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.
numberfire.com
Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro held out Wednesday for Detroit finale
Detroit Tigers utility player Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's season finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Castro was also held out of the lineup for the second leg of Tuesday's doubleheader. Spencer Torkelson will start on first base and Jonathan Schoop will be on the keystone Wednesday, with Jeimer Candelario on third.
numberfire.com
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will catch for right-hander Graham Ashcraft on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Cubs. Chuckie Robinson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 6.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Peyton Burdick batting eighth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Burdick for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Marlins' JJ Bleday batting second on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bleday will start in center field on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Avisail Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bleday for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Comments / 0