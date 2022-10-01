ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Will Levis Remains In Game After Gruesome Finger Injury

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

This looks extremely painful.

Kentucky football may be off to a rough start in today’s Top 25 SEC matchup with Ole Miss, but quarterback Will Levis ’s toughness certainly can’t be questioned.

Down 14–6 deep in Kentucky territory, Levis was flushed into his own end zone by the Rebels’ defensive pressure. He attempted to throw the ball away as Tavius Robinson and Troy Brown bore down on him, and was called for an intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

The safety added insult to apparent injury. As Levis got up off the turf, cameras caught him looking at his left hand, with his middle finger bent at an extremely painful looking angle .

Ole Miss scored a field goal on its ensuing possession to extend the lead to 19–6, but Levis and Kentucky answered, despite the star quarterback’s painful-looking injury.

After six straight runs to start the drive, Levis capped it by completing three straight passes for 28 yards, including a touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson. After a failed two-point attempt, Kentucky has trimmed the Ole Miss lead to 19–12.

Levis, who has been discussed as a potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, is 6-for-9 for 72 yards and a score on the day, as the game in Oxford approaches the half.

