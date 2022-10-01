ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners Broadcasters’ Amazing Walk-Off HR Calls Going Viral

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aal2k_0iIE7Zuq00

Seattle got a few iconic calls from last night’s victory.

The Mariners snapped their 21-year playoff drought in dramatic fashion on Friday night, thanks to a walk-off home run by catcher Cal Raleigh. The wild card-clinching victory led to a huge celebration in Seattle.

Maybe the best part of these regular season celebrations is seeing the local broadcasters, who have been with the team’s all season long, get to call the big moments. That is exactly what happened with the Mariners on Friday, and the team shared the moments with social media.

First up is Root Sports announcer Dave Sims, who is currently in his 16th season as the Mariners television play-by-play announcer. In his first playoff-clinching call with the team, Sims brought out his iconic “hey now, hey now” line for an electric call.

With MLB’s postseason being nationally televised, Sims will not have a chance to call a playoff game on the local TV station, making this even more special.

However, this moment might have meant more to Rick Rizzs, who has been the Mariners radio voice for 37 years. It’s been a long time since he had a chance to call a moment like this, and he did not disappoint.

Seattle’s playoff appearance means a lot to so many members of that organization and community. But it also gave the team’s announcers to show off in the biggest moment of the season.

More Extra Mustard:

Daily Cover: How Austin Riley Became the Cornerstone of the Braves’ Core

Comments / 11

Richard Woods
3d ago

I thought it was fitting that Mike and Dave were in the booth in the Mariners finally clinched their playoff spot. no matter how the game went they were always upbeat about what was going on as Mike would say as long as these guys go about their business things will work out thanks to all the roots Sports play callers you're a great team

Reply
5
NON%MUGGEL
3d ago

simms and Rizz unique voices of mariners baseball LOVE THE CALL what a historic game let's continue the push into OCTOBER GO MARINERS

Reply(1)
4
KRS Afoa
3d ago

FINALLY!!!..THA MARINERS are BACK IN THA PLAYOFFS!!!..:in tha ROCK'S voice 🤨

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Jonathan Majors
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasters#Braves#Mariners Broadcasters#Root Sports
numberfire.com

Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup

The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

101K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy