ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251mzu_0iIE7J2S00
1 of 2

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns across his neck, face, right arm and both knees as he desperately jumped from his burning vehicle Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 31-year-old journeyman was running fourth in the Truck Series race on Saturday when his truck spun across the track and flames began shooting from underneath the Chevrolet. The truck continued to spin and slide toward an interior wall and Anderson appeared to be halfway out of the window when it came to a rest aligned with the wall.

Anderson scrambled to the top of the wall and away from the flames. He was initially seen in the infield care center and then airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

It was the fifth start of the season for Anderson, who posted on social media he expected to be released from the hospital later Saturday.

“Scariest moment of my racing career by far,” Anderson wrote. “Doctors say everything should be healing up within a few weeks.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world gathered at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
LINCOLN, AL
wbrc.com

Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Anderson, AL
City
Talladega, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified

A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Anderson
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

76-year-old woman reported missing in Birmingham

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old missing woman in Birmingham. Barbara Boykins left her eastern Birmingham home about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to run an errand but never returned home. It is believed that she was in the Pinson area at some point on Saturday, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer police ask for help locating missing man

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are asking for help locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from for four days. Ricardo Carlos Jefferson was reported missing by family members on Thursday, September 28. His family says he was last known to be on 15th Street North near Hueytown.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Talladega Superspeedway
CBS 42

Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy