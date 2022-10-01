Read full article on original website
Related
Man stabs CVS employee in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Washington County couple plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
A former Washington County couple who have since moved to North Carolina pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges stemming from their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, now of Conover, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction...
WJLA
No charges for US Secret Service agents after shooting at Peruvian ambassador's home
WASHINGTON (7News) — No charges will be filed against two U.S. Secret Service officers following a deadly shooting outside the Peruvian Ambassador's residence in NW Washington, D.C. this past April. The U.S. Department of Justice made the announcement on Monday, citing insufficient evidence in the case. The U.S. Attorney’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Killed by Gunfire While on Vacation in Turks and Caicos
An Arlington, Virginia, man was fatally shot in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Sunday after gang members “indiscriminately” opened fire on a vehicle in which he was taking a tour, local authorities said. Kent Carter, a real estate agent and vice president of Arlington’s NAACP branch, was...
22-year-old man shot to death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 22-year-old man was killed shortly before noon on Sunday morning in...
WTOP
Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology
Watch video from WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington. A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop. It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to...
WUSA
Police release video of suspects in shooting death of DC boxing coach
WASHINGTON — Officers have released more photos and a surveillance video of the people they believe may be responsible for the shooting death of a beloved D.C. boxing coach. Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison, 62, was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home in the 2700 block of 30th Street on Sept. 24. Police believe Harrison was targeted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them
Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
Police break up fight at U Street Metro station, 1 detained
WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police (MTPD) had to a break up a brawl at the U Street Metro station Tuesday afternoon. The fight resulted in one person being detained after they resisted arrest. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for Metro, said the MTPD officers responded to a call of a...
alxnow.com
Alexandria woman caught with gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport checkpoint
An Alexandria woman was caught carrying a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday (October 4). The incident occurred in the early morning, and the woman said that she forgot that she had the gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police took the weapon and the woman was cited for weapons charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head
A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane...
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
fox5dc.com
Police Union speaks out on officer misconduct investigation
Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. In both internal messaging right after -- and in a public press release issued on Monday -- the head of the D.C. Police Union called that news conference “bizarre.”
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
18-year-old shot and killed in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An teenager was shot and killed on Saturday night in Northeast, D.C....
NBC Washington
Two Juveniles Sought in Car Theft With Child Inside in Northwest DC: Police
Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said. The...
Comments / 0