Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.

ROCKVILLE, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO