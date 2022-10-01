ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

Man stabs CVS employee in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Washington County couple plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

A former Washington County couple who have since moved to North Carolina pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges stemming from their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, now of Conover, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction...
WUSA

Police release video of suspects in shooting death of DC boxing coach

WASHINGTON — Officers have released more photos and a surveillance video of the people they believe may be responsible for the shooting death of a beloved D.C. boxing coach. Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison, 62, was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home in the 2700 block of 30th Street on Sept. 24. Police believe Harrison was targeted.
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
alxnow.com

Alexandria woman caught with gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport checkpoint

An Alexandria woman was caught carrying a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday (October 4). The incident occurred in the early morning, and the woman said that she forgot that she had the gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police took the weapon and the woman was cited for weapons charges.
fox5dc.com

Police Union speaks out on officer misconduct investigation

Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. In both internal messaging right after -- and in a public press release issued on Monday -- the head of the D.C. Police Union called that news conference “bizarre.”
NBC Washington

19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
