realvail.com
Vail Resorts turns down town’s $12 million offer for property approved for housing
Vail Resorts on Monday issued the following statements rejecting a Town of Vail offer to buy the Booth Heights workforce housing land in East Vail from Vail Resorts for $12 million after moving to condemn the property to protect a herd of bighorn sheep in the area:. Today, Bill Rock,...
Iconic Colorado mountain lodge closes after 57 years when lease isn't renewed
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Life is full of twists and turns, whether it's driving the winding road up 14,000 feet of Mount Evans or taking in the beauty of leaf-peeping season on the mountain. Many often make the trek for the staple that sits at the peak, Echo Lake Lodge and Restaurant.
Westword
Broomfield Fires Back at Arvada, Jefferson County Lawsuit Over Jefferson Parkway
In June, the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued the City and County of Broomfield for pulling out of the Jefferson Parkway project, which seeks to build a toll road that would cross Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver by connecting Highway 128 in Broomfield with Highway 93 in Golden.
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Summit Daily News
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
Family sues after missing son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility.
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes
The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night as snow hit the high country.
