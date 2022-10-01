ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Wanderlust Wellman

Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado

Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard

ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
