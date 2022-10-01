ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
kalb.com

Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Leesville man has been arrested on outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, was found in Aransas Pass, Texas, along with Brittain, on October 4. Phillips was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a...
LEESVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Bell City, LA
City
Vinton, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Moss Bluff, LA
KPLC TV

Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV

Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in burglary

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two unknown suspects accused of burglary in the Hackberry area. At approximately midnight on September 23, two individuals broke into a camp and stole several items, the sheriff’s office said. Readers with any information about the...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
RYE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Three injured in Sunday shooting

Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off with parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd annual Beauregard Parish Fair kicked off Tuesday with a parade through DeRidder. Dozens of floats and vehicles were decorated in the parade, and several hundred people lined the streets to watch. The fair will be in town until Saturday. The schedule can be...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire

Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kogt.com

Newton Co. Report Includes Shots Fired

Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
JENNINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy