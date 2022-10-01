Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
kalb.com
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Leesville man has been arrested on outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, was found in Aransas Pass, Texas, along with Brittain, on October 4. Phillips was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a...
KPLC TV
Detention basin will ease flooding near Louisiana Avenue and Contraband Bayou
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury broke ground on the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin project that aims to bring flood relief to some Lake Charles residents in an effort to stop a near by neighborhood from flooding. With the heavy rain fall like we’ve seen in the...
Louisiana man arrested after exposing himself in Calcasieu Parish
According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO), a Westlake man has been arrested for obscenity.
KPLC TV
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Obscenity After Allegedly Honking His Horn and Exposing Himself While Driving
Louisiana Man Arrested for Obscenity After Allegedly Honking His Horn and Exposing Himself While Driving. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 3, 2022, that on September 21, CPSO investigators received a complaint of obscenity on Sampson Street in Westlake, Louisiana. During the initial...
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in burglary
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two unknown suspects accused of burglary in the Hackberry area. At approximately midnight on September 23, two individuals broke into a camp and stole several items, the sheriff’s office said. Readers with any information about the...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022.
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
Lake Charles American Press
Three injured in Sunday shooting
Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off with parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd annual Beauregard Parish Fair kicked off Tuesday with a parade through DeRidder. Dozens of floats and vehicles were decorated in the parade, and several hundred people lined the streets to watch. The fair will be in town until Saturday. The schedule can be...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police, FBI respond Monday to fake kidnapping threat at Port Arthur middle school
Local police, school officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded Monday morning to a student kidnapping threat. Ultimately, leaders at Bob Hope Middle School in Port Arthur said authorities determined the issue to be a scam, but only after a serious response. On Monday, Bob Hope Middle School officials...
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Report Includes Shots Fired
Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
KPLC TV
Water outage scheduled for Hwy 171 area of Moss Bluff Wednesday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Water Works District 1 will shut off water at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 for a water main tie-in on Hwy 171. The shutoff will affect customers on Hwy 171 between the Bronco stop and McFatter Trailer Park, and all of Old Hwy 171.
Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
