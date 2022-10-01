ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The pressure is there: Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are lacking confidence

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YuK2_0iIE4ykg00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side are under pressure and lacking confidence after they threw away victory in a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton.

Leandro Trossard completed a late hat-trick – having put his side 2-0 up inside 17 minutes due to some slapdash defending – after Roberto Firmino’s double and Adam Webster’s own goal appeared to have got the hosts out of the hole they had dug for themselves.

But a fourth draw in seven Premier League outings did little for a side which is struggling to find their usual metronomic rhythm of rolling out win after win.

Asked if the lack of confidence was a concern, Klopp said: “Concerning I am not sure is the right word but we can’t ignore the fact.

“But the Ajax game (their previous match 18 days ago in which they scored an 89th-minute winner) didn’t give us any kind of rhythm.

“That’s something you usually get from these situations. With the late goal we would have taken a lot of things into the next game, but unfortunately we didn’t play and since then that feeling is pretty much gone.

“We had confident moments today – Bobby for the second goal, you could see a lot of that – but the passing game was not good.

“We passed balls all over the place, which we can only explain by saying we were not confident in that moment, because of how the game started.

“We are under pressure, we don’t ignore that, we don’t increase it every day but it is there.”

Klopp agreed with the assessment some of Liverpool’s defending, particularly in the first half hour, was chaotic.

His side, nine of which could be considered first-choice, looked so disjointed and Brighton, despite having not played for a month and under the leadership of a new manager following Graham Potter’s departure to Chelsea, took full advantage.

“If we are 100 per cent honest, it is not the first time. It is a sign that the confidence level is now not extraordinarily high,” Klopp said.

“In our situation, if you get confidence back you want to build on it and increase it, and it was obvious that the first goal, especially, and then the second goal didn’t help in that.

“If you watch football long enough, you remember games here where we had situations years ago when we were only one goal up and it happened quite frequently that everybody was nearly having a heart attack because we were just not convincing in these moments.

“It reminded me of that a bit today. I cannot say I was 100 per cent convinced that we would not concede a goal when we were 3-2 up.

“We should defend all three goals better, no doubt about that, but in different areas, not just in the last moment.

“3-3 feels like a defeat even though it is not, and we have to fight through this.”

It was almost a dream debut for new Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi after Trossard bagged two in 17 minutes.

“I am very happy for the game. Very proud. We played a very good game,” he said.

“We had the possibility to score more. I know it is my first game in the Premier League but I know Anfield, I know the difficulties in this stadium.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steven Davis says Rangers’ Champions League return has been steep learning curve

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis admits their return to the Champions League has been a steep learning curve but they are determined to take something from the experience. The 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield was their third in succession since returning to Europe’s elite for the first time in 12 years and they are halfway to an unwanted record of being one of the competition’s worst teams.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Anfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

We should have scored more – Swindon boss Scott Lindsey

Scott Lindsey said his only complaint about his Swindon side was that they did not score more goals in their 1-0 win against Newport. Town dominated the game and though they had only Luke Jephcott’s goal to show for it, it was enough to bounce back from defeat to Northampton on Saturday.
SOCCER
newschain

Dangers persist in wake of Hurricane Ian

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas in the US, some dangers persist – and have even worsened in some places. The storm continues to cause problems, dousing Virginia with rain on Sunday and prompting warnings of potentially severe flooding along its coast.
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

A home where US entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived has been damaged by fire in Boston’s Dorchester area. The blaze began in a nearby home at around 10am on Sunday (3pm BST), but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Boston Fire Department commissioner Paul Burke said.
BOSTON, MA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy