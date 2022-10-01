Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Ready for Launch – How To Watch
The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members arrived in Florida on Saturday ahead of their launch aboard the Dragon Endurance on Wednesday.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
'Moon bloopers' from NASA is the space footage we didn't know we needed
Apparently, walking on the moon is harder than it looks.
Nasa reveals stunning images of Earth’s biggest waves caught on satellite
NASA has shared stunning satellite images of the world's most "magnificent" waves - which are so big they can be seen from space. Earth's tallest waves were recorded smashing into the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave barreled into Hawaii, in the satellite images released by the US space agency.
NASA strikes asteroid with spacecraft in historic planetary defense mission
NASA on Monday successfully struck a tiny asteroid more than 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft, completing the world’s first planetary defense mission. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at roughly 7:14 p.m. ET at a speed of more than...
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
Gizmodo
Hurricane Ian Pushes NASA's Next Moon Rocket Launch Attempt to November
At first it was technical hurdles, but now a natural disaster has forced a delay to NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. With the rocket tucked inside the space agency’s gigantic assembly building and with normal ground operations set to resume this week, Space Launch System won’t take flight until November 12 at the earliest.
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
WATCH: SpaceX launches crewed astronaut mission for NASA
FLORIDA (WTVO) — SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-5 mission, with two NASA and one Japanese astronauts, alongside one Russian cosmonaut, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday. NASA’s Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan’s Koichi Wakata, and Russia’s Anna Kikina arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch. The Falcon 9 rocket […]
After NASA’s test to deflect asteroid threats, it’s time to better detect what is coming
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. NASA just successfully completed its first practice run of a technique that might just save the world from an asteroid impact. The mission began on Nov. 24, 2021, when the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART)...
Mysterious debris found on NASA's Mars helicopter
A NASA helicopter on the red planet of Mars seems to have picked up an unidentified object momentarily.
Nasa prepares to smash spacecraft into an asteroid in 'earth-saving' mission
Nasa are getting ready to smash a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid, to measure how they could deter one that’s actually headed for Earth.The $330-million mission is set to take place 11 million kilometres from Earth on 26 September at 7:14pm ET.“We describe it as running a golf cart into the Great Pyramid,” says Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NASA Is Sending a Rotorcraft to Titan in 2027. Here's Where It Will Land.
Smothered in a hazy atmosphere that hides shallow lakes of liquid hydrocarbons, Titan is one weird world we're dying to look at up close. Which is why NASA is preparing to launch a robotic rotocraft to scope out the scenery in 2027. We now have a better idea of just...
NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space
Views of Hurricane Ian were relayed from the International Space Station as it flew over the storm.
NASA resets for Crew-5, Artemis I missions post-Ian
NASA back to work after launch delays caused by Hurricane Ian.
CNET
NASA Catches Sun Spitting Out a Major X1 Solar Flare
It's party time on the sun. Our host star has been ramping up its activity lately, and it delivered an impressive X1 solar flare on Sunday. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught sight of the big burst of radiation. The flare appears as a bright spot on the right side of an image shared by NASA on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Atlas V rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida
An Atlas V rocket is sending two commercial communications satellites to orbit Tuesday evening, marking the first of three rocket launches out of Cape Canaveral, Florida, this week.
