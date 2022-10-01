ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Ready for Launch – How To Watch

The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members arrived in Florida on Saturday ahead of their launch aboard the Dragon Endurance on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian Pushes NASA's Next Moon Rocket Launch Attempt to November

At first it was technical hurdles, but now a natural disaster has forced a delay to NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. With the rocket tucked inside the space agency’s gigantic assembly building and with normal ground operations set to resume this week, Space Launch System won’t take flight until November 12 at the earliest.
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
Nasa prepares to smash spacecraft into an asteroid in 'earth-saving' mission

Nasa are getting ready to smash a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid, to measure how they could deter one that’s actually headed for Earth.The $330-million mission is set to take place 11 million kilometres from Earth on 26 September at 7:14pm ET.“We describe it as running a golf cart into the Great Pyramid,” says Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NASA Catches Sun Spitting Out a Major X1 Solar Flare

It's party time on the sun. Our host star has been ramping up its activity lately, and it delivered an impressive X1 solar flare on Sunday. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught sight of the big burst of radiation. The flare appears as a bright spot on the right side of an image shared by NASA on Monday.
