Baby born in Ohio driveway with help of EMTs

By Angela Barbuti
 4 days ago

She started off in a hurry, but couldn’t get out of the driveway.

Clara Mae Smith came into this world in the driveway of her parents’ Ohio home.

Alyson Michael of Westfield Township discovered she was in active labor at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, but quickly realized she did not have enough time for her husband to drive 25 miles to the hospital in Akron, as originally planned, News 5 Cleveland reported .

“I was like at the bedroom door and that’s when I felt it and and I was like, ‘Call 911 and get me downstairs,’ and that’s when I knew we weren’t making it,” she said.

“She was wanting to make an appearance. That’s for sure,” the new mom said. “She has three brothers she has to keep up with.”

Sheriff’s deputies from Medina Country reached the home first and began to help until a Westfield Fire and Rescue crew arrived.

Although Michael was promptly put into the ambulance, EMTs soon concluded the little one would not wait to reach the hospital.

“As soon as I moved the cord, she landed right in my hands,” firefighter and EMT Brandy Crall said.

Clara’s birth was certainly a highlight for the EMTs.

“I looked at my monitor and I was like 3:47! Time of birth!” Crall said. “That was the highlight of my career. Absolutely nothing tops it.”

