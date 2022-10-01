Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said.

Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The NYPD launched an investigation. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

