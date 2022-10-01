ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said.

Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The NYPD launched an investigation. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Ralph Norton
3d ago

lol, launching an investigation? what for? he will only be let out 2 hours after being arrested

PIX11

