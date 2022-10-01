ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr48h_0iIE3Zm000

(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina.

A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home.

The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North Carolina.

Below, we’re compiling images from around the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina that show the damage that Hurricane Ian caused. You are invited to submit your own photos of the damage and stormy weather.

To submit your own photos, use the tool below. Select the button that reads “Submit your own.” You’ll be asked to tell us where your photo was taken and if you’d like to share any other information about your photo.

The FOX8 digital team approves all photos before publication, so please be patient while we review your submission.

