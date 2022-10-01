ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceresco, MI

Prosecutors drop charges against Cummings after witness fails to show for court hearing

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident on September 10. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm moved to dismiss all charges against Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after the alleged victim failed to appear for a preliminary examination.
Sister in 3 sibling double murder trial to be released from jail

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A three-sibling double murder case: one acquitted, one convicted, and one leaving jail. As the youngest sibling, Tikario Taylor-McMillion was found not guilty by a jury last week, his sister Tonesha now expected to be released from jail as of Monday, October 3. According...
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
