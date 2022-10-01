Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
Prosecutors drop charges against Cummings after witness fails to show for court hearing
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident on September 10. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm moved to dismiss all charges against Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after the alleged victim failed to appear for a preliminary examination.
go955.com
Sister in 3 sibling double murder trial to be released from jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A three-sibling double murder case: one acquitted, one convicted, and one leaving jail. As the youngest sibling, Tikario Taylor-McMillion was found not guilty by a jury last week, his sister Tonesha now expected to be released from jail as of Monday, October 3. According...
go955.com
Security to be increased at construction site for Kalamazoo County’s new Justice Center
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is beefing up security at the new Justice Center construction site following a few incidents. The $100 million project is now behind schedule because of worker shortages and supply chain issues, and needs to be closed up before winter. The delivery of...
go955.com
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
Comments / 0