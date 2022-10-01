ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5zQm_0iIE2Jvp00

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will temporarily close.

PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.

One city faces over 30 car break-ins overnight

The branch closure will start Monday.

PLYMC does not currently have a reopening date for the branch.

PLYMC says all patrons can access their digital services or visit another PLYMC branch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Plymc#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Canfield roads to be resurfaced

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- There could be some delays on your way to work as construction starts on several roads in Canfield. Oak Tree Preserve Boulevard and Willow Way from the cul de sac to Sawmill Run are all set to be resurfaced. Milling will start Wednesday with paving happening next week.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township

A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

WKBN

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy