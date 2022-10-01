Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
jocoreport.com
Police: 19 Year-Old Driver Who Caused US 301 Crash Charged With Impaired Driving
SMITHFIELD – Police have charged a Four Oaks teenager with driving while impaired following a violent head on collision on US 301 South. The wreck was reported at 5:37am Saturday, in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ building, and near the Tyler Drive intersection. Smithfield Police said John...
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
cbs17
Man seriously injured after he’s hit by car in Garner, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing U.S. 70 in Garner Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in an area where similar incidents have happened in the past, according to Garner police Capt. Chris Adams.
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
cbs17
1 injured in Capital Blvd. school bus crash involving 3 vehicles in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles took place early Monday afternoon, causing one injury and an overturned van. Raleigh police told CBS 17 that no children were on the bus at the time of the collision and the one reported injury is minor.
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
cbs17
1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
Man found shot dead in car off 85 exit ramp in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of I-85 North and Hillandale Road. Durham police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they...
jocoreport.com
Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond
DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office SRO injured in morning crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on Hwy. 258 North between Newell Road and Hwy. 903 North around 7:15 a.m. Her patrol vehicle was […]
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
WRAL
Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85
The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
cbs17
Police accuse Spring Lake man of setting 3 buildings on fire in 6 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings. He is being held at the county’s detention center...
Man found hiding under lumber at construction site in Alamance County, charged with larceny
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end. The […]
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
cbs17
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. A spokesperson for the school district confirmed Whitaker — now suspended — has been an employee of Johnston...
Stabbing reported at motel in Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Traveler's Inn at 97 N.C. Highway 96. New video shows paramedics leaving the scene around midnight. Investigators said there was a stabbing but...
cbs17
Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
WITN
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
cbs17
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in Nash County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father. Deputies say he faces a single count...
