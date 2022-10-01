ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Man seriously injured after he’s hit by car in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing U.S. 70 in Garner Monday night, police said. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in an area where similar incidents have happened in the past, according to Garner police Capt. Chris Adams.
GARNER, NC
jocoreport.com

Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95

BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
BENSON, NC
cbs17

1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond

DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
DUNN, NC
WNCT

Greene County Sheriff’s Office SRO injured in morning crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on Hwy. 258 North between Newell Road and Hwy. 903 North around 7:15 a.m. Her patrol vehicle was […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85

The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
DURHAM, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
WRAL News

Stabbing reported at motel in Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Traveler's Inn at 97 N.C. Highway 96. New video shows paramedics leaving the scene around midnight. Investigators said there was a stabbing but...
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

