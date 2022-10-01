It’s difficult to overstate the impact that Heuer—now TAG Heuer—has had on sport watch design, and on the chronograph in particular. Jack Heuer, great-grandson of company founder Edouard Heuer, developed now-classic models such as the Carrera, the Monaco and the Autavia in the 1960s, building his family’s Swiss brand into an international powerhouse. The Carrera in particular, with its automotive origins and sleek, pared-down aesthetic, established Heuer as an authority in the chronograph vertical some years before the maison’s contribution to horological progress in the form of the automatic Calibre 11 movement. In 2021, TAG Heuer further cemented its automotive ties in...

