Man sentenced to probation in plea deal for sex offense; listed as sexual predator

A convicted felon who went to prison for a sex crime more than two decades ago has pleaded no contest to a charge of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 by a person younger than 18.

According to court records, Robert Lee Lacy was adjudicated guilty during a change of plea hearing held in front of Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

From the plea arrangement between prosecutors and the man's lawyer, Lacy was sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to serve 200 hours of community service, submit a DNA sample, and pay fines and court costs.

State records show the 46-year-old man was released from prison in April 2021. Lacy was sentenced in Marion County in 1996.

Lacy's 10-year probation term will run consecutive to the present probation from his prison sentence. That probation ends in 2026.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website shows that he has been designated as a sexual predator. His listed residence is in Silver Springs.

Before Lacy's release from prison, a sheriff's detective visited Lacy at a correctional facility as part of an investigation into a sex crime.

In the interview, the detective said in his report, Lacy admitted to molesting a child when Lacy was a teenager. He was charged with violating Florida Statute 794.011.2B: sexual battery on a child younger than 12 by a person younger than 18.

