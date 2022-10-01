ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama softball 2023 SEC schedule highlighted by Auburn coming to Tuscaloosa

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJPfW_0iIE1Rdm00

Alabama softball released the SEC portion of its 2023 schedule Thursday, headlined by Auburn making its first trip to Tuscaloosa since 2017.

The Crimson Tide will start SEC play by hosting defending champion Arkansas on March 17-19. Alabama will then go on back-to-back road trips to Tennessee (March 24-26) and Missouri (March 31-April 2).

South Carolina comes to Tuscaloosa on April 6-8 before the Crimson Tide travels to Mississippi State on April 13-15. Alabama then hosts Auburn on April 21-23 and LSU from April 28-30. The regular season ends with a road trip to Ole Miss on May 5-7.

The 2023 SEC Softball Tournament will take place May 9-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at Bogle Park. Alabama's non-conference schedule has not been announced.

The Crimson Tide returns 13 players from the team last year that made the NCAA regional round before falling to Stanford.

New Pitching Coach:Alabama softball hires new pitching coach to replace Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro

Full Alabama softball SEC schedule

  • March 17-19 vs. Arkansas
  • March 24-26 at Tennessee
  • March 31-April 2 at Missouri
  • April 6-8 vs. South Carolina
  • April 13-15 at Mississippi State
  • April 21-23 vs. Auburn
  • April 28-30 vs. LSU
  • May 5-7 at Ole Miss
  • May 9-13 SEC Tournament (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Tennessee Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 15 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday. Alabama and Tennessee will kick off in Knoxville, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. The Crimson Tide currently holds a 5-0 record with wins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher

Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Shorts announces latest live show

The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sec Softball Tournament#Stanford
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Birmingham for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Birmingham. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Tuscaloosa Thread

Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday

Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
EUTAW, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy