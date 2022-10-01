Alabama softball 2023 SEC schedule highlighted by Auburn coming to Tuscaloosa

Alabama softball released the SEC portion of its 2023 schedule Thursday, headlined by Auburn making its first trip to Tuscaloosa since 2017.

The Crimson Tide will start SEC play by hosting defending champion Arkansas on March 17-19. Alabama will then go on back-to-back road trips to Tennessee (March 24-26) and Missouri (March 31-April 2).

South Carolina comes to Tuscaloosa on April 6-8 before the Crimson Tide travels to Mississippi State on April 13-15. Alabama then hosts Auburn on April 21-23 and LSU from April 28-30. The regular season ends with a road trip to Ole Miss on May 5-7.

The 2023 SEC Softball Tournament will take place May 9-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at Bogle Park. Alabama's non-conference schedule has not been announced.

The Crimson Tide returns 13 players from the team last year that made the NCAA regional round before falling to Stanford.

Full Alabama softball SEC schedule