A few blocks of Mendocino Avenue may be reconfigured photo credit: GoogleMaps Officials meeting in Santa Rosa Tuesday batted around concepts aimed at making part of Mendocino Avenue more of an extension of downtown, and less of an escape route. While no decisions were made, it seems nearly inevitable that one of the two northbound lanes between Fourth Street and College Avenue will be re-allocated. Since reconfiguring old courthouse square, Mendocino Avenue is seeing far less traffic. About 60 percent less, according to city officials. Paving, planned for next year prompted a study. Big changes, such as adding street...