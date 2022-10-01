Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Fill the safety gap with generic drug prescriptions: Legislation would direct FDA with labeling
Current Federal Drug Administration regulations require a generic drug’s labeling to be the same as its brand-name counterpart. Brand-name drug manufacturers are able to update product labels with new safety warnings without FDA approval, according to a press release, but generic manufacturers must get FDA approval. Last week, Congressman...
Augusta Free Press
HHS awards $8.8 million to continue support of families affected by substance use
Eighteen grants totaling $8.8 million were awarded to increase well-being, improve permanency and enhance the safety of children who are in, or at risk of, an out-of-home placement as a result of a parent’s or caregiver’s opioid or other substance misuse. Announced by the Administration for Children and...
Comments / 0