ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joaquin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scttx.com

Poultry Festival Entertainment Coming to the Stage Including New Acts

October 4, 2022 - Entertainment at the 46th East Texas Poultry Festival is proud to welcome these new acts to the stage including Dixie Rae an 11 year old East Texas Girl and The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band form De Berry, Texas, along with some familiar entertainers. Thursday, October 6,...
DE BERRY, TX
scttx.com

April Julissa Cavazos-Guzman

Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 12PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. April attended Center High School. She was a dedicated, loving stay...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, Fundraiser

October 5, 2022 - The Center Police Department's Blue Santa program is getting ready to load the sleigh and needs your help. Blue Santa is asking for donations of new toys, books, or clothes for all ages of boys and girls. Monetary donations are also welcomed, and can be given in the form of Cash, or Check, or through Paypal @BlueSantaCPD.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin ISD FIRST Rating

October 3, 2022 - Joaquin ISD is pleased to announce an “A =Superior Achievement” rating on the 2021-22 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). A financial management report explaining our FIRST rating will be presented during the regular scheduled board meeting at 6pm on Monday, October 17, 2022 in the Joaquin ISD Board Room.
JOAQUIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Joaquin, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy