Levittown, PA

sanatogapost.com

Pharmacist from Collegeville Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA PA – A Collegeville pharmacist has been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison, two years of supervised release, must pay $451,328 in restitution, and will forfeit $116,000 under a United States District Court judicial ruling issued Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). The sentence was imposed by Judge Harvey Bartle...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
billypenn.com

All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Protesters at Pa. House panel’s hearing on Philly crime were ‘circus animals,’ its chair says

Even as a “mother was describing the pain of searing loss after the murder of her son to this committee, at the same time, supporters of the status quo were literally holding a circus outside of the building,” the panel’s chairperson, Rep. John Lawrence, R-Chester, said Friday of the select committee’s first hearing on Sept. 29 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Dr. Oz visits local church

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday night visited Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries, 6632 Bustleton Ave. in Castor Gardens. The event took place on the church’s 13th anniversary. Oz met with the Rev. Maggie Bellevue, the pastor, along with a roundtable of people that includes other pastors,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

After 50 years, Lastick Furniture in Pottstown to close

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A longtime fixture in downtown Pottstown is going out of business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on East High Street after nearly 50 years of serving customers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm

Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
YARDLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches

Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
