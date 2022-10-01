Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Related
sanatogapost.com
Pharmacist from Collegeville Sentenced to Prison
PHILADELPHIA PA – A Collegeville pharmacist has been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison, two years of supervised release, must pay $451,328 in restitution, and will forfeit $116,000 under a United States District Court judicial ruling issued Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). The sentence was imposed by Judge Harvey Bartle...
billypenn.com
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
Wind Creek continues to employ more Asians and Hispanics than the Pa. average
Wind Creek Bethlehem casino continues to lead the way when it comes to hiring Hispanic and Asian employees. The casino, however, has fewer Black casino employees than the state average, according to the Pennsylvania gaming control board’s annual diversity report. The report, released Friday, covers fiscal year 2021-22 that...
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
newsfromthestates.com
Protesters at Pa. House panel’s hearing on Philly crime were ‘circus animals,’ its chair says
Even as a “mother was describing the pain of searing loss after the murder of her son to this committee, at the same time, supporters of the status quo were literally holding a circus outside of the building,” the panel’s chairperson, Rep. John Lawrence, R-Chester, said Friday of the select committee’s first hearing on Sept. 29 at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dr. Oz visits local church
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday night visited Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries, 6632 Bustleton Ave. in Castor Gardens. The event took place on the church’s 13th anniversary. Oz met with the Rev. Maggie Bellevue, the pastor, along with a roundtable of people that includes other pastors,...
Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
After first 100 days, Philly superintendent announces new school district management
Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Tony Watlington is realigning district leadership to tackle concerns raised during his 100-day listening tour.
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Police said the stolen converters are generally then sold for the scrap and rare metals that are found inside. Police are asking everyone to be extra vigilant for this type of activity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
After 50 years, Lastick Furniture in Pottstown to close
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A longtime fixture in downtown Pottstown is going out of business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on East High Street after nearly 50 years of serving customers from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
PA announces expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, that will expand eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance. Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania has increased the income threshold for all applicants to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty...
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
Several Delaware County Women Featured at Power Women Summit
Image via submitted photo. The Power Women Summit recognizing local women who have inspired others takes place Oct. 19 at Drexebrook Catering & Special Event Center in Drexel Hill.
WFMZ-TV Online
More families join $50M class action lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County
Several more families have joined a federal discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County. The class action suit now includes 89 families involving 125 children. In the original lawsuit filed in July, a Baltimore family claims multiple characters at the park ignored a Black girl during a meet-and-greet. The...
Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm
Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches
Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
Comments / 0