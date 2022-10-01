ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Gallatin rallies to top CMR

By Tribune Staff
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1NES_0iIDz3KN00

BOZEMAN – Garrett Dahlke threw a pair of touchdowns and the defense forced two fourth-quarter turnovers as Bozeman Gallatin rallied to beat C.M. Russell High 20-17 at Van Winkle Stadium Friday night.

Gus Nunez and A.J. LaFurge each scored touchdowns in the first half and Eli Groshelle booted a 31-yard field goal as the Rustlers took a 17-6 lead into halftime, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

The Raptors quickly cut into the CMR lead on its first drive of the third quarter, marching 80 yards as Dahlke hit Quinn Clark for a 4-yard touchdown midway through the frame to make it 17-13.

Running back Bryce Mikkelson found the end zone on a 28-yard run with under six minutes to play for the eventual game-winning score, with linebacker Joshua Woodberry forcing a Rustler fumble on the previous possession, the Chronicle reported.

CMR drove inside the Gallatin 40 on its final drive but quarterback Cole Taylor was sacked on consecutive plays on third and fourth down to force a turnover on downs, and the Raptors were able to kill the clock.

The Rustlers of head coach Dennis Morris fell to 3-3 overall in 2-2 in Eastern AA play with the loss, while Gallatin improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

LaFurge rushed for 113 yards on 14 carries for CMR, including a 60-yard rush to paydirt in the second quarter, while River Wasson and Dorian White each tallied interceptions. Nunez hauled in seven passes for 69 yards and the first quarter score for the Rustlers, while Wasson caught four balls for 62 yards.

CMR returns to Memorial Stadium next Friday for its homecoming game against Bozeman High at 7 p.m.

CMR 7 10 0 0 – 17

Gallatin 0 6 7 7 – 20

First quarter

CMR – Gus Nunez 9 pass from Cole Taylor (Eli Groshelle kick)

Second quarter

GALLATIN – Quinn Clark 12 pass from Garrett Dahlke (kick failed)

CMR – A.J. LaFurge 60 run (Groshelle kick)

CMR – Groshelle 30 field goal

Third quarter

GALLATIN – Clark 4 pass from Dahlke (Christian Heck kick)

Fourth quarter

GALLATIN – Bryce Mikkelson 28 run (Heck kick)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemancvb.com

Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Win Free Tickets to This Awesome Concert in Bozeman

One of today's hottest country stars in playing at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday, October 7, and MY 103.5 wants to send you to the show for free!. Thomas Rhett is bringing his "Bring the Bar to You" Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman this Friday, and we're giving away tickets all week long. We can't wait to hear Thomas Rhett sing all of his huge hits at the Brick, and we want to hook you up with tickets and send you to the concert for free.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
Bozeman, MT
Education
Local
Montana Education
City
Bozeman, MT
103.7 The Hawk

$1.54 Gas in Bozeman, Montana? Yep.

Did I wake up in an alternate universe? Is Donald Trump the president again? Is Ryan Zinke serving as Secretary of Interior again? If you were driving through Bozeman, Montana and you saw gas prices for $1.54 a gallon, no- your eyes were not deceiving you. They had gas for...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman

This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Raptors#Turnover On Downs#American Football#Highschoolsports#Gallatin#Cmr#Rustlers
Mountain Journal

When Mountains Tower As Metaphor For Hubris

Situated as a northern geographic reach of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (a counterpoint to how the Wind River Range and Wyoming’s Red Desert stretch along the bioregion’s southern flank), the Crazy Mountains in Montana possess their own mystique. Jaggedly rugged with how they jut from the high plains...
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
bozone.com

All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22

As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
BOZEMAN, MT
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

1K+
Followers
943
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy