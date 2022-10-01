Gallatin rallies to top CMR

BOZEMAN – Garrett Dahlke threw a pair of touchdowns and the defense forced two fourth-quarter turnovers as Bozeman Gallatin rallied to beat C.M. Russell High 20-17 at Van Winkle Stadium Friday night.

Gus Nunez and A.J. LaFurge each scored touchdowns in the first half and Eli Groshelle booted a 31-yard field goal as the Rustlers took a 17-6 lead into halftime, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

The Raptors quickly cut into the CMR lead on its first drive of the third quarter, marching 80 yards as Dahlke hit Quinn Clark for a 4-yard touchdown midway through the frame to make it 17-13.

Running back Bryce Mikkelson found the end zone on a 28-yard run with under six minutes to play for the eventual game-winning score, with linebacker Joshua Woodberry forcing a Rustler fumble on the previous possession, the Chronicle reported.

CMR drove inside the Gallatin 40 on its final drive but quarterback Cole Taylor was sacked on consecutive plays on third and fourth down to force a turnover on downs, and the Raptors were able to kill the clock.

The Rustlers of head coach Dennis Morris fell to 3-3 overall in 2-2 in Eastern AA play with the loss, while Gallatin improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

LaFurge rushed for 113 yards on 14 carries for CMR, including a 60-yard rush to paydirt in the second quarter, while River Wasson and Dorian White each tallied interceptions. Nunez hauled in seven passes for 69 yards and the first quarter score for the Rustlers, while Wasson caught four balls for 62 yards.

CMR returns to Memorial Stadium next Friday for its homecoming game against Bozeman High at 7 p.m.

CMR 7 10 0 0 – 17

Gallatin 0 6 7 7 – 20

First quarter

CMR – Gus Nunez 9 pass from Cole Taylor (Eli Groshelle kick)

Second quarter

GALLATIN – Quinn Clark 12 pass from Garrett Dahlke (kick failed)

CMR – A.J. LaFurge 60 run (Groshelle kick)

CMR – Groshelle 30 field goal

Third quarter

GALLATIN – Clark 4 pass from Dahlke (Christian Heck kick)

Fourth quarter

GALLATIN – Bryce Mikkelson 28 run (Heck kick)