ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your Letters: Reader commends Congressman Tom Tiffany for STOP Act

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfugK_0iIDyx7p00

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

I want to thank Congressman Tom Tiffany for standing up for the safety of Wausau and Central Wisconsin by introducing the “STOP” act.

The Biden administration has gone too far by opening a massive new loophole to bring in even more Afghans – including those who were on the Taliban payroll and individuals that provided support to known terrorist organizations. This isn’t just dishonest, it’s dangerous.

The “Stopping Taliban Operatives from Penetrating (STOP) Act” would nix directives issued in June to exempt certain Afghans, who were evacuated amid the Taliban takeover last summer, from terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds. The exemptions included those who worked as civil servants in the Taliban-era of 1996-2001.

We should all acknowledge the fact that there are some good people that arrived from Afghanistan this past year and we should welcome those who are truly interested in assimilating our values and way of life. However, we also need to recognize that many people who otherwise would not be allowed into our country benefited from the rushed and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. I commend the honest and sober leadership of those like Congressman Tiffany who put our safety above a selfish and virtue signaling political agenda.

Riley Anderson, Athens

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements

"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
MSNBC

Wisconsin Dem. U.S. Senate nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, slams incumbent’s abortion stance

The Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is heating up. Democratic nominee Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins Joy Reid on the incumbent Ron Johnson’s controversial statements and policies. "Ron Johnson celebrated the Dobbs decision,” Barnes tells The ReidOut. "He said that if women didn't like the 1849 criminal abortion ban we have in the state they could just move."Oct. 1, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Supreme Court to weigh in on whether judge can order ivermectin to treat COVID-19

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will take up a lawsuit that sought to force a hospital to administer ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient. The Court agreed to look at the issue after a state appeals court rejected the demand of a Waukesha County man who wanted a judge to order a hospital to use ivermectin to treat his uncle who was hospitalized with COVID-19. Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites in horses as well as human beings.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Governor's race between Evers, Michels almost a referendum on what Wisconsin wants to see in education

Make a sharp right turn. Or tread water. For Wisconsin education, the Nov. 8 election will be pivotal, impacting the shape and course of education policy for years to come. The two candidates for governor have significantly different visions for what should lie ahead for education. That, in itself, sets the stage for different paths. After all, the outcome of an election for governor often has made a big difference in the past. (Scott Walker defeating Tom Barrett, leading to the passage of Act 10, which disempowered teachers unions, in 2011, for example.)
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Tiffany
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: A tough Thursday for Barnes in Wisconsin

A new story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel details a litany of controversial tweets from Democrat Mandela Barnes that touch on a whole variety of issues. As detailed by the Journal Sentinel, his tweets included him panning “progressives moving to the center” as people who are “compromising all integrity to appease the extreme.” In another that’s likely to find its way into an ad soon, he jokingly referred to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “my president.” He also asked if the 2016 election was “rigged.”
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Detailed Log of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Docs Seemingly Released by Accident

Logs specifying the details of the some 200,000 pages of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate were publicly posted on the court docket Tuesday, despite a judge ordering that the documents be sealed. Among the trove of papers included tidbits of personal and political chatter, including a potential pardon for a convicted Taliban supporter, drafts of actions intended to “curb illegal immigration,” medical letters, and a slew of legal bills and notes regarding Trump’s personal entanglements, according to Bloomberg. One 39-page document titled “The President’s Calls” featured Trump’s personal handwritten notes marked by the presidential seal, including notes from a “Rudy.” Bloomberg was able to look at the logs before they were swiftly removed. The logs were written by a “Privilege Review Team,” who were among the first federal investigators to enter Mar-a-Lago and who were instructed to catalogue anything they came across that could pertain to attorney-client privilege. Documents outlined in the log that were returned to Trump included tax returns and IRS forms.Read it at Bloomberg
POTUS
WausauPilot

Congolese refugees being resettled in Marshfield

The Wausau branch of a national refugee resettlement agency is coordinating the arrival of a four-member family from the Republic of Congo in Marshfield on Friday, the agency officials said. Another family of 10 Congolese refugees will be resettled in Marshfield on Oct.7, according to Eric Yonke, Co-Sponsorship Coordinator for...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Bipartisan congressional trio takes up cause of Germantown firm that won $104 million verdict against Chinese furniture maker

Three members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation have asked federal agencies to investigate the Chinese furniture company facing a $104 million verdict award in a case brought by a Germantown firm, Raffel Systems, LLC. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, and Republican Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Glenn Grothman signed letters to the...
GERMANTOWN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Wausau Pilot Review#N Third St#Afghans#Taliban
WausauPilot

Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and constitutes taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s federal lawsuit asks a judge to immediately block student...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Commentary: Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship

As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead?. Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and transgender education are “harmful and dangerous to students’ emotional safety and mental health,” she said, adding, “pronouns save lives.” And she promised LGBTQ students, “I have your back” against school bullies. Some of those bullies presumably, reading between the lines of the speech, are the Republican legislators Underly was asking to approve $1 billion in new state funding for schools in the same address.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy