Your Letters: Reader commends Congressman Tom Tiffany for STOP Act

I want to thank Congressman Tom Tiffany for standing up for the safety of Wausau and Central Wisconsin by introducing the “STOP” act.

The Biden administration has gone too far by opening a massive new loophole to bring in even more Afghans – including those who were on the Taliban payroll and individuals that provided support to known terrorist organizations. This isn’t just dishonest, it’s dangerous.

The “Stopping Taliban Operatives from Penetrating (STOP) Act” would nix directives issued in June to exempt certain Afghans, who were evacuated amid the Taliban takeover last summer, from terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds. The exemptions included those who worked as civil servants in the Taliban-era of 1996-2001.

We should all acknowledge the fact that there are some good people that arrived from Afghanistan this past year and we should welcome those who are truly interested in assimilating our values and way of life. However, we also need to recognize that many people who otherwise would not be allowed into our country benefited from the rushed and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. I commend the honest and sober leadership of those like Congressman Tiffany who put our safety above a selfish and virtue signaling political agenda.

Riley Anderson, Athens