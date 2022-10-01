ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Atlanta, IL
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Detroit, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Why ‘Best Before' Labels Are Bad for the Planet and Your Wallet

As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy