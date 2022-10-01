Read full article on original website
The U.S. Is Not Harvesting as Many Fish as It Could, Driving Up Imports
In 2020, the global fishing industry reached an all-time record of production worth an estimated $406 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Fish is a key source of protein, making it essential in feeding the growing world population. In the United States, New...
The Price of Butter Is Sky-High and ‘Not Going to Come Down,' Says Supply Chain Expert — Here's Why
As we enter the holiday baking season, one key ingredient will be harder to find: butter. And the lack of supply is already driving prices up. In January, the average price of butter was $3.67 per pound, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In September, it was up to $4.70 per pound.
Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying
Could another COVID wave be in store this winter? The seasonal shift has marked dramatic changes each year of the pandemic so far, but as a third winter approaches, experts are on edge for what could happen -- and there's one early sign they're watching. In each of the last...
Why the ESG Vs. GOP War Over Energy and Climate Change Is Going Nowhere
Florida and Texas are among Republican-led states using their political power to attack ESG. Anti-trust claims being made against climate investors aren't likely to hold up in court. But the world's largest money manager BlackRock is feeling the heat, and it has been more vocal about being a big energy...
Here's Why ‘Best Before' Labels Are Bad for the Planet and Your Wallet
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
