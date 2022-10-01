Read full article on original website
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Lakers News: What A Former League MVP Thinks Anthony Davis Must Do For LA To Return To Playoffs
2004 NBA MVP Kevin Garnett's closest current NBA doppelganger just might Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis. While Davis does have four All-Defensive Team accolades to his name, he is not the all-world defender a prime KG was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, and has been running into injury issues much earlier in his career than the 6'11" Hall of Famer.
Phillies Stare Down Astros on Doorstep of Playoffs
The Philadelphia Phillies' magic number is one. One win in their next series, or a Milwaukee Brewers loss, guarantees the team their first playoff berth in eleven years. They will be fighting tooth and nail to secure that lone victory over their next three games, but it won't necessarily be easy.
