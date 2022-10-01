Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Tampa Bay Times
It’s time to talk about Jeff Scott’s future at USF
TAMPA — USF football coach Jeff Scott’s latest double-digit loss felt like a tipping point. Not necessarily for his Bulls, but for a fan base whose simmering frustration has finally boiled over. Scott deserved the benefit of the doubt entering last weekend. His 1-8 first season came during...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings
One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was Matt Patricia All-Time Worst Detroit Lions Head Coach?
The Detroit Lions do not have any bulletin board material hanging up this week, as 21 members of the current roster are facing their old head football coach. Matt Patricia's tenure in Motown was an unmitigated disaster. Players were unhappy, the culture of the organization had reportedly shifted to become...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
NFL・
Comments / 0