Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota United in 'huge hole' with Playoffs hopes now in balance
It should have been the night where they sealed their spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth year running but, instead, Minnesota United fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. Playing against the bottom side in the Western Conference, MNUFC's performance on Saturday was...
New England Revolution midfielder Maciel out for up to 12 months following surgery
The New England Revolution are set to be without midfielder Maciel for up to 12 months following successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday. Maciel underwent the surgery on October 3, performed by Dr George Theodore at Massachusetts General Hospital. His recovery period is expected...
Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
Supporters' Shield title 'just the first step' to MLS Cup glory, Carlos Vela hopes
It was a day of celebration as LAFC sealed a second Supporters' Shield title in four years on Sunday, but the real work has only just begun. The last time the Black and Gold were in this position, they crashed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs at the Western Conference Final stage, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 at home to eventual champions the Seattle Sounders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 MLS season 'tough to swallow' for Seattle Sounders despite CCL title
One of Major League Soccer's most historic runs came to an end on Sunday as the Seattle Sounders missed out on the Playoffs for the first time. The Sounders enjoyed an incredible 13-year run in the post-season since their 2009 inaugural season, making the MLS Cup final four times and winning the title twice.
The best goals of MLS week 33 - ranked
With a decision day on the horizon and a playoff ticket on the line, several clubs are still competing to make top seven in their conference. There's just one week left before the 2022 Major League Soccer season comes to a close, and players are not slowing down. In the...
Phil Neville says Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is 'one of the best' he's worked with
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has described striker Gonzalo Higuain as 'one of the best' he's ever worked with in professional soccer. Despite hitting strong form for the Herons, scoring 14 goals in 26 MLS appearances this season, including six in his last six games, Higuain announced his shock retirement on Monday, effective at the end of the 2022 campaign.
Who has won the most aerial duels in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who is winning the most aerial duels in MLS throughout the 2022 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLS disciplinary round-up: Four clubs & Gonzalo Higuain among fines
The Major League Soccer disciplinary committee has released its latest round of verdicts ahead of the final week of the 2022 regular season. Four clubs have been punished for violating the league's mass confrontation policy, while a number of players have been handed sanctions. 1. Vancouver Whitecaps & Austin FC...
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Most tackles: Major League Soccer 2022 season
Keep track of Major League Soccer's top tacklers throughout the 2022 season.
MLS golden glove: Who has the most saves & clean sheets?
Check in throughout the season to see which MLS goalkeepers lead the way for saves and clean sheets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three NWSL clubs failed to cooperate with U.S. Soccer investigation into abuse
Three NWSL clubs failed to cooperate with the U.S. Soccer investigation conducted by Sally Q. Yates into allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct.
Xabi Alonso: Liverpool & Real Madrid favourite appointed Bayer Leverkusen head coach
Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Bayer Leverkusen head coach.
Mallory Pugh out of USWNT roster for October friendlies
USWNT forward Mallory Pugh will no longer be on the roster for the team’s October friendlies against England and Spain due to a family commitment.
Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta rules out sale of 'untouchable' Karol Swiderski
Charlotte FC have no intention of selling star striker and Designated Player Karol Swiderski, according to sporting director Zoran Krneta. Swiderski arrived from Greek side PAOK FC ahead of CLTFC's 2022 expansion year, hitting 10 goals and four primary assists in 29 MLS appearances so far. The 25-year-old, who has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barcelona to miss out on €52.7m if eliminated in Champions League group stage again
Barcelona would lose out on a huge amount of money if knocked out in the Champions League group stages.
UEFA・
MLS successful dribbles: 2022 season
Keep track of the top 10 dribblers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
MLS average attendances: 2022 season
Keep track of which MLS teams get the highest average attendance throughout the 2022 season.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting which team Graham Potter could pick for Chelsea's vital Champions League clash against AC Milan.
90min
861
Followers
10K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0