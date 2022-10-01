It was a day of celebration as LAFC sealed a second Supporters' Shield title in four years on Sunday, but the real work has only just begun. The last time the Black and Gold were in this position, they crashed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs at the Western Conference Final stage, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 at home to eventual champions the Seattle Sounders.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO