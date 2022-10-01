Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Lancaster County road reopens after three vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County was closed for more than an hour due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. A picture shared by Manheim Township Fire Rescue showed a vehicle on its side and a red Volkswagon with severe rear-end damage.
WGAL
Route 222 in Manheim Township reopens after crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened. The southbound lanes were closed Tuesday afternoon just south of the Oregon Pike exit in Manheim Township after a three-vehicle crash.
CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
US 222 Reopens Following Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Rollover In Central PA
A three-vehicle crash closed part of US Route 222 in central Pennsylvania in the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities say. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of the Oregon Pike exit, Manheim Township police say. One of the vehicles involved in the crash has rolled over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Dam repairs to cause lane closures on Harrisburg’s John Harris Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dam repairs and expansion will cause lane restrictions on I-83 south, John Harris Bridge from Friday, Oct. 7 until Monday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17. The repairs will take place from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. on the listed dates.
abc27.com
Crash closes US 22 by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex
HARRISBBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down all lanes near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed. No word on injuries or when...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girl injured in Dauphin County pedestrian crash
A girl was hit by a vehicle in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to police. EMS was called to the area of Union Deposite Road and Four Seasons Boulevard at 7:13 p.m. and found the girl lying on the road being tended to by people who had stopped to help, police said.
WGAL
One person killed, three injured in crash in Newberry Township, York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in York County, police say. The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police said a Toyota...
abc27.com
Lancaster County Pennsylvania Turnpike crash cleared
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been cleared. According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286 around noon on Tuesday. The right lane was said to be blocked and drivers...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south in York closed all lanes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash closed all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street, as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 the closure is cleared. It is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
UPDATE: All lanes open after crash shuts down portion of I-83 southbound in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open. A vehicle crash is shutting down a portion of I-83 in York County on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on I-83 southbound, between Exit 21: U.S. 30 East- Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 West- Market Street.
Drunk Bicyclist With The Highest Level Of Intoxication Causes Crash In Central PA: Police
A bicyclist who was "visibly intoxicated" caused a crash in central Pennsylvania police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Allana Marie Shirk, 35, of Columbia, PA, had five vodka shots prior to peddling along the 700 block of Ridge Avenue on Sept. 14 at approximately 8:43 p.m., according to area police.
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
Thousands Lose Power When Drunk Scientist Plows Through Yards, Shearing Utility Pole: Police
A 23-year-old man— believed to have been drunk— caused a serious crash and wiped out the power to thousands of homes in Lancaster on Saturday, October 1, police say. George Benjamin Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was driving his 2013 BMW 535i when he "failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the 300 block of East Roseville Road" around noon, according to the release by the Manheim Township police department.
Amish Farmhouse Destroyed In Massive York County Fire: Authorities
An Amish farmhouse was destroyed and an early morning fire in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Multiple fire departments were called to a two-story home in the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m., according to York County Emergency Management. When crews arrived people were running...
abc27.com
Update: Missing endangered person in Lancaster found safe
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were looking for 58-year-old Douglas Martin, who they said may have been at special risk of harm or injury. In an update, police said Martin has been located safe. Martin was believed to have been operating a 2011 gray Ford...
local21news.com
Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
Comments / 0