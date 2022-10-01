Read full article on original website
WTVM
Increased security at Lee County fair after social media threat
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County fair officially opens its gates today with extra security following a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair just a few weeks ago. Fair officials tell me every single person who walks through the gate will be thoroughly searched...
WTVM
Muscogee County officials discuss changes to school zones
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For over two decades, school zones have remained the same for many students across Muscogee County. However, the outdated boundary lines have led to many issues, including longer bus routes. But, Tuesday, local school officials held a public information session about their plans to fix the...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council announces cemetery improvements
On Tuesday, the Auburn City Council announced the purchase of three columbariums to be constructed in Town Creek and Westview Cemeteries. The City Council also unanimously approved the construction of a small cell franchise agreement with Verizon Wireless. Of the three columbariums, which are structures typically used for the public...
WSFA
Macon County leaders voice concerns over Victoryland ruling
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday Alabama’s high court ruled electronic bingo machines at Whitehall Gaming in Lowndes County and Victoryland Casino in Macon County are illegal. The decision could lead to the closure of both facilities, but in Macon County, where the casino benefits the local government and...
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to join Troup County, City of West Point, City of Hogansville Leaders in SPLOST VI Discussion, Public Welcome
The LaGrange Mayor and City Council will participate in a joint meeting with Troup County, City of West Point and City of Hogansville to discuss potential projects for the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) VI referendum. The approved projects will be placed on the ballot in March 2023 for voters to approve.
alabamanews.net
Macon County Residents Speaking out against Bingo Machine Ban
Macon County Residents along with local officials met today in response to the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling to close electronic casino locations at Southern Star, White Hall and Victory Land. Residents say they intend to fight that ruling and met to discuss what legislative rights they have to overturn...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools gears up for second high school, setting a date and talking transition plans
Auburn City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning for a work session to discuss updates about enrollment and construction plans including the addition of a second high school. As the City of Auburn has continued to grow, student enrollment in Auburn City Schools has also significantly increased. Out of...
WTVM
Opelika Chief of Police speaks on weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now behind bars in connection to an Opelika shooting Saturday morning, leaving one man dead. 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was arrested this morning here at Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was found dead on Saturday. A phone...
Brewer Elementary students receive almost 2,000 new books
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Brewer Elementary School in Columbus has about 500 students, according to its principal, Patricia Woodall. Each one of them received four free, new books this past Friday thanks to a collaborative project between insurance company Aflac Inc. and audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG’s KPMG Family for Literacy (KFFL) program. Aflac […]
anglerschannel.com
Lee Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Boater John Lee of Cataula, Georgia, caught 10 bass weighing 35 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Alabama. The tournament, hosted by the Eufaula County Chamber of Commerce, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Bama Division. Lee earned $6,143 for his victory.
WTVM
Active shooter training: What to do in an emergency
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the wake of recent shootings, city officials warning that you can never be too prepared for an active shooting. Preparing now, surviving during and being safe after are the top three topics. Chance Corbett with Columbus EMA and Homeland Security told News Leader 9′s Ashlee...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
WSFA
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
thecitymenus.com
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton to Resign, To Take GMA Position
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton will assume the role of Director of Governmental Relations for the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) on November 28, 2022. In this full-time position, Thornton will lead the legislative advocacy team for GMA and will represent the interests of its member cities. He will resign as mayor effective on November 23.
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
Auburn Plainsman
Office of Inclusion and Diversity expands grant opportunities
Auburn’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity is offering three new grant programs to students this school year. Last year, the office started the Inclusive Excellence Programming Grant to assist in funding campus diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. JuWan Robinson, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer of OID, said the project has...
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika man arrested for murder
An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
Suspect who escaped GSP custody in Columbus captured in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022. Officials said Barnes was taken into custody […]
WSFA
Montgomery house fire under investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters said they responded to the blaze in the 500 block of South Hull Street just after 2 p.m. Several firefighters were on the scene working to put the fire out. Once the blaze was...
