Meet Kelly Knudson, the president of daVinci’s Restaurants (davincis.com). Tell us a little about your business. – For 44 years, we have been a family owned and operated restaurant chain. Our first location was Pontillo’s in 1978; then we changed the name to daVinci’s as we expanded. We currently have five Lincoln locations delivering and serving pizza, pasta, hot hoagies, cheese steaks, and more.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO