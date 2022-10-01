ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Restaurants
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
strictly-business.com

Kelly Knudson – daVinci’s Restaurants

Meet Kelly Knudson, the president of daVinci’s Restaurants (davincis.com). Tell us a little about your business. – For 44 years, we have been a family owned and operated restaurant chain. Our first location was Pontillo’s in 1978; then we changed the name to daVinci’s as we expanded. We currently have five Lincoln locations delivering and serving pizza, pasta, hot hoagies, cheese steaks, and more.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Pub Food#Street Food#Staple Food#Food Drink#The Inner Rail Food Hall#Nepalese
KETV.com

Food Day Omaha shines a light on local food producers

OMAHA, Neb. — Food Day Omaha put the spotlight on local food production Saturday. The 11th annual Food Day took place at the downtown farmers market. The event included cooking demonstrations and education on the importance of growing your own food. Organizers said at the end of the day,...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Nebraska Examiner

Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NENZEL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
OMAHA, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
OMAHA, NE
councilbluffs-ia.gov

The goats are baaaaack!

For the second time this year, The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department has hired a crew of four-legged seasonal employees to help clear unwanted vegetation. Currently, 45 goats are working to clear a five-acre area along the northern section of Big Lake Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
OMAHA, NE
PLANetizen

Omaha to Lose its Only Protected Bike Lane

Omaha bike advocates are rallying to protest the removal of the city’s only protected bike lane, which the city plans to eliminate after the end of its pilot program despite support for the project from the City Council. As Jessica Wade reports for the Omaha World Herald, the protests were planned after Mayor Jean Stothert announced the decision not to extend the program.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy