WOWT
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as “The Mio”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for food lovers: Lo Sole Mio or at least a new version of it is coming back. That’s just one development in the restaurant business for Omaha. Don and Marie Losole are passing the torch to a new generation of restaurateurs. In July,...
Omaha Bakery launches new build-your-own cinnamon rolls
Today is National Cinnamon Roll Day and the Omaha Bakery is launching its new concept, customized cinnamon rolls.
Chef and TV show host Guy Fieri opening Council Bluffs restaurant
Those visiting Council Bluffs' Harrah's Hotel and Casino and outdoor concert venue Stir Cove will soon have a one-way ticket to Flavortown once Guy Fieri's new restaurant opens there next spring.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
AdWeek
Omaha Anchor Alexandra Stone Leaves Station for ‘Personal and Family Reasons’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KETV anchor Alexandra Stone has signed off from the Omaha ABC affiliate after 8 years there. She told viewers she’s “had a...
strictly-business.com
Kelly Knudson – daVinci’s Restaurants
Meet Kelly Knudson, the president of daVinci’s Restaurants (davincis.com). Tell us a little about your business. – For 44 years, we have been a family owned and operated restaurant chain. Our first location was Pontillo’s in 1978; then we changed the name to daVinci’s as we expanded. We currently have five Lincoln locations delivering and serving pizza, pasta, hot hoagies, cheese steaks, and more.
3 News Now
Positively the Heartland: Bikez 4 Kidz opens chapter in Omaha, hopes to collect 1,000 bikes over weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kevin Thompson and Steph Dorland showed us around their 10,000-square-foot storage space, currently empty. "Yea, it's a pretty big space," Dorland observed. They're two of the founding members of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha. In this first year, they hope to fill the space with...
KETV.com
Papillion considers tossing limits to number of fireworks sales licenses
PAPILLION, Neb. — Selling fireworks in Papillion could soon get a whole lot easier. The city council is considering a new ordinance that, if passed, would remove the limit on how many licenses the city issues. They want to leave firework sales up to free market demand. In the...
KETV.com
Food Day Omaha shines a light on local food producers
OMAHA, Neb. — Food Day Omaha put the spotlight on local food production Saturday. The 11th annual Food Day took place at the downtown farmers market. The event included cooking demonstrations and education on the importance of growing your own food. Organizers said at the end of the day,...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont animal shelter said they've received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. The FurEver Home animal shelter said they've picked up 16 animals in the past week and only four of those have been claimed. Shelter officials said they're currently at capacity...
KETV.com
'She made everybody feel like family': Coworkers remember woman killed in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Friends and co-workers mourn the loss of a young mother killed in her home last week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Cole forced his way into 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor's home. They say there was a fight, Cole shot Tabor, then himself. They both...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
councilbluffs-ia.gov
The goats are baaaaack!
For the second time this year, The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department has hired a crew of four-legged seasonal employees to help clear unwanted vegetation. Currently, 45 goats are working to clear a five-acre area along the northern section of Big Lake Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
KETV.com
'I heard this terrible crash': Driver crashes into two Plattsmouth businesses
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — It was a busy Saturday morning at The Jerky Factory. Employee David Hula was filling bags of dried meat. "Our lady customer was right here, our man customer was right over here," Hula said. Those two customers were just feet from a truck that slammed into...
WOWT
Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
PLANetizen
Omaha to Lose its Only Protected Bike Lane
Omaha bike advocates are rallying to protest the removal of the city’s only protected bike lane, which the city plans to eliminate after the end of its pilot program despite support for the project from the City Council. As Jessica Wade reports for the Omaha World Herald, the protests were planned after Mayor Jean Stothert announced the decision not to extend the program.
