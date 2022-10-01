ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run played on New York tabloids’ backpages

It took a little longer than expected, but Aaron Judge finally broke the tie with Roger Maris. The soon-to-be free agent New York Yankee right fielder hit his 62nd home run in Texas on Tuesday, breaking the single-season records for the American League, the New York Yankees and players untainted by performance-enhancing drug allegations.
Over the Monster

Daily Links: An Emotional End To The Season

With a mutual option for next year looming, Tommy Pham didn’t really perform and he’s not happy about it. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe) Everybody involved in Red Sox decision-making can’t stop saying how much they love Xander Bogaerts. Gee, I wonder if there are any actions they could possibly take to prove it. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)
NBC Sports

Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers

The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
