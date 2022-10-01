Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Hosmer doesn’t fit on 2023 Red Sox roster but Alex Cora would welcome him back
BOSTON -- On paper, there doesn’t look to be a fit for Eric Hosmer on the 2023 Red Sox roster. With the emergence of Triston Casas, Boston probably doesn’t need two left-handed first basemen in their 26-man group. But there’s world in which Hosmer does return, and it’s...
Xander Bogaerts follows up storybook grand slam with cryptic comment
It was determined weeks ago that the Boston Red Sox season would end not with a bang, but with a whimper. But Xander Bogaerts, who could be playing his final games in a Sox uniform, is not content to go quietly into the night. In the penultimate game of the...
Tommy Pham, Red Sox have interesting decision to make on $12 million mutual option
TORONTO — The Red Sox have several imminent decisions to make once the World Series ends and free agency begins. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to pending free agents Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez. The Red Sox and Tommy Pham...
Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez in Red Sox lineup for season finale as their free agency approaches
BOSTON — Pending free agents Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both are in the lineup for the Red Sox for the 2022 season finale. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. here at Fenway Park. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million remaining on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘We are on track to do what we set out to do’: Chaim Bloom on the future of the Red Sox
Boston's chief baseball officer faces a number of questions heading into the offseason. As a disappointing Red Sox season comes to a close, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom faces an ever-growing number of questions regarding the future of the club. Bloom recently sat down with the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham...
Aaron Judge hits 62nd homer, breaking American League single-season record
Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night in Texas, breaking the American League single-season record. Leading off the second inning, the Yankees slugger launched a Jesus Tinoco slider into the left field seats at Globe Life Field. Judge’s blast traveled 391 feet with an exit velocity of 100.2 mph.
Fan that caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ‘doesn’t exactly need the money’
The estimates on the value of Aaron Judge’s 62nd record-breaking home run range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions. The actual price paid, of course, will depend on how badly a collector wants it. But the fan who caught the ball probably won’t need it to pay...
MLB・
How Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run played on New York tabloids’ backpages
It took a little longer than expected, but Aaron Judge finally broke the tie with Roger Maris. The soon-to-be free agent New York Yankee right fielder hit his 62nd home run in Texas on Tuesday, breaking the single-season records for the American League, the New York Yankees and players untainted by performance-enhancing drug allegations.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Sox traded for 3 prospects who combined for 171 steals; Will new rules make speed more coveted?
BOSTON — Three prospects who chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom traded for in the past 10 months combined for 171 stolen bases in 2022. David Hamilton, who the Red Sox acquired last Dec. 1 from the Brewers in the Hunter Renfroe trade, set Double-A Portland’s single season record with 70 steals in 119 games.
Will Red Sox trade prospect Ronaldo Hernández because of his option situation? Not so fast
TORONTO — The Red Sox expect catching prospect Ronaldo Hernández to be eligible for a rare fourth minor league option next year but it won’t be finalized until after this season, according to a team source. Hernández used minor league options in 2020, ‘21 and ‘22. Players...
Over the Monster
Daily Links: An Emotional End To The Season
With a mutual option for next year looming, Tommy Pham didn’t really perform and he’s not happy about it. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe) Everybody involved in Red Sox decision-making can’t stop saying how much they love Xander Bogaerts. Gee, I wonder if there are any actions they could possibly take to prove it. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)
Alex Cora on Aaron Judge setting record: ‘One of the best seasons in the history of the game’
BOSTON -- While the Red Sox were beating the Rays in the rain Tuesday night at Fenway Park, Aaron Judge was making history thousands of miles away in Texas. Judge set the American League single-season home run record with his 62nd homer in the Yankees’ game against the Rangers at Globe Life Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox’s Rich Hill gets emotional after final start: ‘It would be nice to come back’
BOSTON — Red Sox lefty Rich Hill will turn 43 next March 11 but he’s committed to pitching again in 2023. He expects to have a conversation with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom as his free agency approaches. “We’ll see. I think at some point that conversation will...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0