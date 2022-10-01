ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis suffers gruesome finger injury

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
Kentucky had its hands full against Ole Miss on Saturday and now Wildcats quarterback Will Levis may be dealing with a gruesome injury.

ESPN cameras caught the middle finger on Levis' left, non-throwing hand bent well out of shape and going in the wrong direction.

The injury came moments after Levis was tackled in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a penalty against the quarterback for intentional grounding.

“You saw his finger was completely bent sideways,” sideline reporter Molly McGrath said on the ESPN broadcast.

“Athletic training staff popped it back into place and taped his two fingers together. He practiced taking snaps from center with his fingers taped and seemingly had no issues with that.”

Kentucky had its backup quarterbacks take some snaps on the sideline, but Levis was able to return to the field after getting attention from UK's trainers.

Levis takes most of his snaps from the shotgun formation, which puts less pressure on his fingers than if he was working more from under center.

Kentucky, despite trailing the Rebels in most categories, kept the game close in the first half, taking the 19-12 deficit into the halftime break.

Levis helped engineer a long scoring drive late in the second quarter, moving 70 yards in 9 plays in just under 6 minutes before Tayvion Robinson scored on a 5 yard pass from Levis.

