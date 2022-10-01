BOSTON — The Rays go into today’s regular-season finale looking to come out healthy as they head to Cleveland for their best-of-three Wild Card Series that opens Friday. Lefty Josh Fleming was activated off the injured list to start today’s 4:10 p.m. game — assuming the forecasted rain continues to hold off — and several relievers who have been off for a few days, such as Jason Adam, Pete Fairbanks, Shawn Armstrong and JT Chargois, are likely to get some brief work.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 8 MINUTES AGO