FOX8 News
Panther running back Christian McCaffrey NOT available for trade despite rumors, source says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is not available via trade, according to Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live. Rumors of a potential trade circulated Wednesday after a Washington Post report stated that McCaffrey was a “key name to keep an eye on” ahead of the October trade […]
Briggs: Boo the refs? Here's why these local football officials deserve our cheers
I don’t mean to be dramatic, but with respect to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, I believe I witnessed an even rarer bit of sports history the other night. At the big Perrysburg-Anthony Wayne football game, a penalty flag was handed out and the damndest thing happened. Know how both sides of the packed stadium reacted? They rained down ... cheers.
