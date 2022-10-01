ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Henrico positioning Glover Park for baseball tournament complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Sports Tourism Officials are positioning Glover Park in Glen Allen for its next project. “We’re looking at developing what we call a four-diamond clover baseball complex,” Executive Director of Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority Dennis Bickmeier said. The complex will be built over...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
VSU Homecoming Parade returns after 2-year hiatus with a New Route

VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY—Virginia State University is excited to announce the return of the annual VSU Homecoming Parade. The yearly tradition has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:00 am beginning in Old Towne Petersburg and ending at the VSU Multipurpose Center. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams composed of 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
PETERSBURG, VA
RPS moves forward with reviewing curriculums following teacher survey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bickering ensued during an hours-long Richmond School Board meeting as leaders debated the division’s curriculum Monday night. This all comes after the SOL scores from last school year came back, showing declines in every subject, but parents say it’s been an ongoing issue for over a year.
RICHMOND, VA
Supply-chain service center opens in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new supply-chain facility opened in Richmond to help build a more robust infrastructure and transportation and add to the workforce. This brand new service center, owned by A. Duie Pyle, is expected to help the global supply chain with its current strain. “This is exactly...
RICHMOND, VA
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

VSU awarded $1.4M to assist students with childcare. Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA, has been awarded $1.45 million in Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant by the U.S. Department of Education. As stated in a release, CCAMPIS grant supports “low-income parents who are pursuing postsecondary education” and...
PETERSBURG, VA

