In the final game before a two-year hiatus in their long rivalry, Boise State and Nevada produce a classic. The Broncos, despite rolling up 570 yards of offense and picking off four Cody Fajardo passes on defense, had to hang on for a wild 51-46 win at sold-out Mackay Stadium. The over/under on the game was 52 points, and the one-time Big Sky foes combined for 97. The eventual difference-maker was Boise State running back Jay Ajayi, who picked up 100 of his 152 rushing yards on just two carries — a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 74-yard dash to set up the Broncos’ final TD in the fourth.

BOISE, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO