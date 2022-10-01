ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Arbiter Online

How will the new College Football Playoff configuration impact Boise State?

“The Boise State Broncos win the 2026 National College Football Playoff Championships.”. This potential statement might not be far-fetched after the College Football Playoff board of managers unanimously voted to expand the playoffs from four teams, to 12. In the past, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference teams have dominated...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

This Day In Sports: No day at the beach for Hawaii

For the first time since 1986, the year the Blue Turf debuted, Boise State posts back-to-back home shutouts with a 55-0 win over Hawaii. The Broncos had blanked Idaho State 52-0 two weeks earlier in Albertsons Stadium. To borrow an offensive term, the defense was balanced, allowing just 82 yards on the ground and 88 through the air. Boise State hounded Hawaii quarterback Max Wittek, a USC transfer, into a 7-for-24 night. He was picked off twice, once by Darian Thompson, the 17th interception of his career on the way to 19, a Broncos FBS era record. And young redshirt freshman Leighton Vander Esch had his first fumble recovery.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

This Day In Sports: An all-out track meet at Mackay Stadium

In the final game before a two-year hiatus in their long rivalry, Boise State and Nevada produce a classic. The Broncos, despite rolling up 570 yards of offense and picking off four Cody Fajardo passes on defense, had to hang on for a wild 51-46 win at sold-out Mackay Stadium. The over/under on the game was 52 points, and the one-time Big Sky foes combined for 97. The eventual difference-maker was Boise State running back Jay Ajayi, who picked up 100 of his 152 rushing yards on just two carries — a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 74-yard dash to set up the Broncos’ final TD in the fourth.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: Bishop Kelly claims No. 1 4A spot

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll presented a new face atop the state's 4A classification. A north Idaho squad also entered the top-five rankings at the 5A level, jumping a Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) power. After handing the Burley Bobcats their second loss of 2022...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
104.3 WOW Country

Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?

One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise man found safe, returned home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
BOISE, ID

