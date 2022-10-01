Read full article on original website
Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports
Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
Houston Chronicle
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in review of Mar-a-Lago records
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the litigation over sensitive documents that the FBI seized from his Florida estate, saying that an appeals court had lacked jurisdiction to remove them from a special master’s review. But Trump’s lawyers did...
Detailed Log of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Docs Seemingly Released by Accident
Logs specifying the details of the some 200,000 pages of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate were publicly posted on the court docket Tuesday, despite a judge ordering that the documents be sealed. Among the trove of papers included tidbits of personal and political chatter, including a potential pardon for a convicted Taliban supporter, drafts of actions intended to “curb illegal immigration,” medical letters, and a slew of legal bills and notes regarding Trump’s personal entanglements, according to Bloomberg. One 39-page document titled “The President’s Calls” featured Trump’s personal handwritten notes marked by the presidential seal, including notes from a “Rudy.” Bloomberg was able to look at the logs before they were swiftly removed. The logs were written by a “Privilege Review Team,” who were among the first federal investigators to enter Mar-a-Lago and who were instructed to catalogue anything they came across that could pertain to attorney-client privilege. Documents outlined in the log that were returned to Trump included tax returns and IRS forms.Read it at Bloomberg
Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel
An attorney for the House committee investigating Jan. 6th told a federal judge in Phoenix on Tuesday that Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions at a deposition.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Kamala Harris visits CT ahead of key race in 5th District
Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to discuss abortion rights highlights the significance of Rep. Jahana Hayes' race against George Logan.
Russia complains about Western arms flowing into Ukraine, but Putin's troops are giving Kyiv far more heavy weaponry as they retreat
Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other top government officials, have long complained about Western arms being sent to Ukraine.
Here’s how Latino growth influences the economy and labor force
If U.S. Latinos were an independent country, their economic output would rank fifth in the world. The value of goods and services produced in a year by Latinos would far outpace that of the United Kingdom, India and France, according to the Latino Donor Collaborative, a nonprofit research group that partnered with banking giant Wells Fargo to measure Latinos’ economic impact in the U.S.
US national debt tops $31 trillion; here's what that means for you
National debt held by the U.S. topped $31 trillion this week, according to a report from the Treasury Department. How might this debt load effect everyday citizens?
