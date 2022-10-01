Logs specifying the details of the some 200,000 pages of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate were publicly posted on the court docket Tuesday, despite a judge ordering that the documents be sealed. Among the trove of papers included tidbits of personal and political chatter, including a potential pardon for a convicted Taliban supporter, drafts of actions intended to “curb illegal immigration,” medical letters, and a slew of legal bills and notes regarding Trump’s personal entanglements, according to Bloomberg. One 39-page document titled “The President’s Calls” featured Trump’s personal handwritten notes marked by the presidential seal, including notes from a “Rudy.” Bloomberg was able to look at the logs before they were swiftly removed. The logs were written by a “Privilege Review Team,” who were among the first federal investigators to enter Mar-a-Lago and who were instructed to catalogue anything they came across that could pertain to attorney-client privilege. Documents outlined in the log that were returned to Trump included tax returns and IRS forms.Read it at Bloomberg

