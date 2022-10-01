ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fox and The Hen Delays Opening Until 2023

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago

In early March, What Now Denver reported an incoming restaurant named Fox & The Hen by Owner Michael Fox of DisBurrito. Our coverage maintained the establishment was to open in mid-summer. However, a commercial construction permit filed on September 24 details “revised architectural and electrical drawings” to take place at the space.

Juan Padro, CEO and founder of Culinary Creative Group — the entity behind Fox & The Hen — recently told What Now Denver that the restaurant won’t be ready for business until the first quarter of 2023.

What’s more, the revised permit lists the eatery’s address as 2257 W 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211 , as opposed to the previously reported 3212 N. Wyandot St. The location was once home to Cebiche Highlands.



